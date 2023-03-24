Luick responds to recent dialogue on ND LGBTQ+ bills

From left, state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, both R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. In several instances this session, Schreiber-Beck and Mitskog have voted against bills that Schreiber-Beck has called solutions to non-existent problems.
With a 60-32 vote Wednesday, March 22, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 2231. Introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, the bill’s concerns include school policies on expressed gender.
“Unless otherwise required by law, a board of a school district, a public school, or a teacher in a public school may not adopt a policy or practice regarding expressed gender, provide or authorize classroom instruction recognizing expressed gender, or provide or require professional development recognizing expressed gender,” the bill states.
When required by federal law, the bill continues, a school board, public school or public school teacher may have policies in place for transgender students if the policy is made in consultation with, and has the approval of, the student’s parents or guardians.
“Unless otherwise required by federal law, a teacher in a public school is not required to use a student’s preferred pronoun when referring to the student if the preferred pronoun is inconsistent with the students sex,” the bill states. “A public school teacher (is not prohibited) from using a student’s preferred pronoun that is inconsistent with the student’s sex if the teacher has consulted with and received approval from, the student’s parent or guardian and the school administrator.”
SB 2231 previously passed 34-12 in the North Dakota Senate. Wednesday’s vote included included nays from state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.
“It’s very harmful legislation to a particular group of individuals, I feel,” Schreiber Beck said about SB 2231 and similar culturally-focused bills during a February “Coffee with Legislators” event in Wahpeton. “We have a faction of the Republican Party — they call themselves Republicans. There’s not a problem. We’re not fixing a problem, because there isn’t a problem.”
Coffee with Legislators included Luick and Valerie Nelson’s dialogue on House Bill 1254. The bill would prohibit procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors, Daily News previously reported. It also would prohibit the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex.
“I felt it was my responsibility to ask (Luick) what expertise he possessed that he would co-sponsor a bill telling health care professionals what medical help they could or could not provide their patients,” Nelson said previously. “I am done sitting quietly on the sidelines while the trans youth in our state are being bullied by the legislators in Bismarck.”
HB 1254 received a 66-25 vote in the North Dakota House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck again among the nay voters. The bill has yet to be voted on by the North Dakota Senate.
“I swear to you, this is where I come from on all of this stuff,” Luick said Monday, March 20 about culturally-focused bills. “I don’t care if these individuals are lesbians, or gays, or transgenders. It does not matter to me. I do care that if any of these bills have anything that are going to degrade or dehumanize people, I don’t want to have a thing to do with them. I will vote against them.”
Luick also said that if bills include anything “degrading to children,” he would “absolutely fight for the benefit of those kids.”
“With adults, that’s their choice, whatever they want to do. I don’t care. The government shouldn’t be involved in that stuff. But I do think we should be involved when kids are coming into play,” Luick said.
Bills that are “damning,” “chastising” or “just absolutely crude” against individuals often have language that changes prior to becoming or being denied law, Luick said. At the same time, he said he will not allow preferential treatment for groups including gays, lesbians and transgender people.
“They actually want us to make a special class of people out of them,” Luick said. “I know that’s not in the cards. That’s never going to happen. They have no more rights than heterosexuals do and they have no less.”
The next Coffee with Legislators will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 in the Hunger Meeting Room, Hankinson Community Center, Hankinson, North Dakota. As with similar events, it will include an update on the current legislative session followed by a question and answer forum.
The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, limited to 80 legislative days, is required to conclude by Thursday, May 4.