Luick responds to recent dialogue on ND LGBTQ+ bills

North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, seen during a recent 'Coffee with Legislators' event in Wahpeton. A similar event will be held Saturday, April 1 in Hankinson, N.D.

With a 60-32 vote Wednesday, March 22, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 2231. Introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, the bill’s concerns include school policies on expressed gender.

“Unless otherwise required by law, a board of a school district, a public school, or a teacher in a public school may not adopt a policy or practice regarding expressed gender, provide or authorize classroom instruction recognizing expressed gender, or provide or require professional development recognizing expressed gender,” the bill states.

From left, state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, both R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. In several instances this session, Schreiber-Beck and Mitskog have voted against bills that Schreiber-Beck has called solutions to non-existent problems.


