Luick running for fourth ND Senate term

Greetings from Senator Larry Luick. I officially announce my campaign for re-election as your District 25 State Senator.
I was first elected in 2010 and am grateful for your continued support. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and ideas with me throughout the past years. Each session has brought challenges that I have done my best to address with common sense legislation worded in layman’s terms.
I currently serve as chairman for the Standing Senate Agriculture Committee and the Water Drainage Interim Committee. I am the most senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I also serve as a member on the Children’s Cabinet Committee and the Procedures and Arrangements Committee. I was voted in as President Pro-tempore of the Senate in 2021.
I serve on several national and international committees where I advance the needs and concerns of District 25 and North Dakota beyond the walls of the North Dakota Senate to national and international levels. I recently accepted a vice chairmanship for the Natural Resources and Infrastructure Committee, which is a subcommittee of the National Conference of State Legislatures. My willingness to seek innovative solutions to today’s issues secured my nomination for this position.
My wife, Yolanda, and I have five grown children and six grandchildren. We have a small organic farm and we have owned and operated Luick Backhoe Service, Inc. for over 30 years. I am a lifelong resident of Richland County and plan to stay here for years to come.
I am honored to be your Senator and am devoted to making life better in District 25 and North Dakota. As of 2022, District 25 includes all of Richland County in addition to Marboe and Tewaukon townships of Sargent County, North Dakota.
