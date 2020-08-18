‘Lunch and Learn: Pastor’s Edition’ webinars begin

North Dakota’s church leaders are now able to participate in a series of free “Lunch and Learn: Pastor’s Edition” webinars.
The monthly conversations, available for ministry and leaders, begin Wednesday, Aug. 19. They will feature panel discussions about issues faced by pastors and churches.
“Join Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota and pastors from churches across the state at 12 p.m. on Zoom every third Wednesday of the month,” the organization stated.
LSSND’s first webinar is about “Connecting Lost Sheep with the Right Services in North Dakota.” On Wednesday, Sept. 16, participants will learn about “Supporting Congregation Members Through Mental Health Issues/Navigating North Dakota’s Mental Health Resources.”
Tammy Swift, LSSND, said the first webinar would educate attendees on the social services available to any congregation members who might be suffering. She also explained how the webinars were developed.
“Initially, this was an idea from the Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota Board of Directors to educate Lutheran pastors, but I believe we are now spreading the word to offer some organizations representing different faiths as well,” Swift wrote.
At least three speakers have been confirmed. They are Janell Regimbal, LSSND’s vice president of children’s services; Sara Stallman, clinical director of Abound Counseling; and Tania Reiker, a program specialist.
“Every minute of every day, thinking about kids and their families, Janell seeks to find new opportunities to walk with people who may be working through difficult times,” LSSND stated.
Regimbal, the organization continued, is grounded in a deep understanding of trauma and human resilience.
“She’s committed to helping connect people and resources in new ways to create the best possible experience to the people we serve,” LSSND stated.
Stallman’s career has included 12 years of providing mental health and early intervention services to children and their families.
“Her experience in serving victims of trauma, anxiety, depression and behavioral difficulties provides Sara with the right skill set to guide LSSND’s extensive efforts in therapy and mental health services statewide,” the organization continued.
Reiker oversees all compliance for LSS Housing. Prior to this, she was the compliance staff person for the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.
“She reviewed all compliance for Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects,” LSSND stated. “Prior to that, she was a property manager for a large property management firm.”
Future webinars will include discussions on racial inequality and implicit bias, homelessness and how the church can help and reimagining how churches can serve the wider community amid a changed situation. The webinars are scheduled through March 17, 2021.
“They offer a valuable look at many of the issues facing clergy, church leaders and congregations today and feature expert panels to answer participants’ questions,” Swift wrote.
Registration is available by going to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NH40a6A2Sr2TBljxfIiFdw?fbclid=IwAR3doNn_DL7ytiqIuJGMRhXfUH0YQRWuFaH04ZGjNX05SuSh3mlIsTD1dJA.
For more information, visit www.lssnd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.