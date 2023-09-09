Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Nearly five years ago, in November 2018, Richland-Wilkin Kinship launched the Lunch Buddies program for caring adults and elementary students in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The half-decade since has included exciting moments, like Lunch Buddies being enough of a hit to be available in four local schools. There were also challenging times, like when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in gaps for Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s Lunch Buddies experiences.
“Wahpeton gapped for a couple months, but by Christmas of ’20, they wanted to start it again,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said. “Breckenridge has gapped for a couple years but they’re starting it again.”
There are familiar feelings for Christensen and Lunch Buddies supporters like Julie Carlson. A counselor at Wahpeton Elementary School and a member of the Kinship board, Carlson knows what it is like when students are so excited about seeing their Lunch Buddies.
“I'm not exaggerating when I say I've been asked about 50 times, ‘When does Lunch Buddies start?’” Carlson said.
Kinship is currently seeking Lunch Buddies in time for the program’s re-launch in October. The school-based mentoring program involves adults meeting twice per month during their buddy’s lunch period to have lunch, play a game or enjoy an activity.
“The goal is to improve social skills and self-esteem in order to foster a better attitude for learning, ultimately improving school success,” according to Kinship’s poster.
Mentoring matters in several ways, according to the National Mentoring Partnership. They include the facts that:
• Kids who had a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college
• Kids who had a mentor are 78% more likely to volunteer regularly
• Kids who had a mentor are 130% more likely to hold leadership positions
“Through this collaborative effort, Lunch Buddies, we are introducing students to the art of mentoring by providing children with a caring adult role model,” Kinship stated. “In return, sponsoring businesses will be seen as strong supporters of our community.”
Being a Lunch Buddy is a simple but powerful way to make a big impact in the life of a child, Carlson said.
“I love watching the magic of matches and the students’ eyes lighting up when they see their adult coming down the hall,” she said. “I’m pretty confident that the adults get equal enjoyment out of it. It’s a win-win.”
Christensen is excited that Wahpeton Elementary School is doing something a little different with its Lunch Buddies arrangement. In addition to seeking matches for third and fourth grade students, the school is also giving the opportunity for last year’s fourth graders to hang onto their buddies into the fifth grade.
“They’re seeing those relationships and how they build good things,” Christensen said.
Pivotal moments can be both moving and a little funny.
“A match was meeting for the first time and the mentor asked the student about themself,” Carlson recalled. “The student enthusiastically proclaimed, ‘I LOVE FERRETS!’ The mentor exclaimed even more enthusiastically, ‘I HAVE a ferret!’ I couldn't believe it! I'd like to say I planned that, but the truth is I didn’t. Still, the matches almost always seem to connect and are special in their own way.”
Nearly 30 Wahpeton Elementary School youth took part in Lunch Buddies last year. Christensen is eager for the trend to not only sustain, but thrive.
“What they saw was that it took the unknown away. We had Lunch Buddies become mentors. These are children that you get to know. Just including them in your life, in a program like Lunch Buddies, can make a difference. This was created for businesses with really neat people who like to get involved and help youth but maybe don’t have as much time in their everyday lives,” Christensen said.
As students learn about their classmates having a Lunch Buddy, the program grows in popularity.
“I’m getting a lot more student requests,” Carlson said. “‘Ms. Julie, how can I get a lunch buddy!?’ I really hope we get additional volunteers this year, so I don't have to tell any of them no.”
For more information, call 701-672-0303 or visit www.rwkinship.org. Lunch Buddies applications must be turned in at either Wahpeton Elementary School or Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School.