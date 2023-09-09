Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Since November 2018, Lunch Buddies has provided connections between caring adults and elementary students in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn.

 Courtesy Julie Carlson

Nearly five years ago, in November 2018, Richland-Wilkin Kinship launched the Lunch Buddies program for caring adults and elementary students in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The half-decade since has included exciting moments, like Lunch Buddies being enough of a hit to be available in four local schools. There were also challenging times, like when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in gaps for Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s Lunch Buddies experiences.

Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Wahpeton Elementary School and Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School will once again both be offering Lunch Buddies this fall.
Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Jill Breuer and Trinity Toledo, in between a game of Sorry!
Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Mitchel Ronan and Damon Curtis.
Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Erilyn Gilbert and Jean Freden.
Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck

Being a Lunch Buddy is a simple but powerful way to make a big impact in the life of a child.


Tags