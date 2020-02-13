BISMARCK – The League of Women Voters turns 100 years Feb. 14, 2020. To celebrate, local and state Leagues in North Dakota and around the country are taking part in a nationwide day of action called “Women Power the Vote.”
The League was founded by suffrage leaders 100 years ago to help American women exercise their new right to vote. While the League commemorates that monumental accomplishment, members also recognize that the 19th Amendment did not break down voting barriers for all women.
So, on this unified day of action, the League highlights over 750 leagues across the country in demonstrating the power of women to achieve a more perfect democracy.
The newly revitalized League of Women Voters of North Dakota (LWVND) is focusing on connecting more women, celebrating women’s suffrage, and using the hard-won rights to vote. On Feb. 14, all women in North Dakota are encouraged to reach out to a friend in person, by phone or online to “make a date” to vote in the June 9 primary elections and Nov. 3 general elections.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With over 750 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations.
Those interested in learning about and/or joining the North Dakota statewide chapter of the League of Women Voters,can find more information at the website http://www.lwvnd.org/.
