Lyle Hovland, late Wilkin County commissioner, honored by peers

Three years ago, Lyle Hovland was running for another four-year term with the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. Hovland was running to once again represent District 3, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and running unopposed.
He did not consider himself a politician, Hovland told Daily News in August 2020. What Hovland did consider himself was someone who thought local governance was a way to be influential in helping a community.
“There will become a time where I think I will have had enough and maybe someone else will do it, but so far so good,” Hovland said. “There are issues that are still pressing.”
Hovland died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo. He was 82 and had been battling cancer. Hovland’s memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his lifelong parish, Little Bethany Church, 3022 110th St. S., Barnesville, Minnesota.
A father of two and grandfather of five, Hovland is survived by people including his wife of 49 years, Diane. His obituary states that the family farm in Prairie View Township, Minnesota, was there dairy, corn and beans were raised or grown.
“He cared for and loved the land,” Hovland’s obituary states. “He served on numerous boards including the Minnesota Grain and Feed Association and Golden Growers Cooperative. He also served on the Board of Directors, Rothsay Farmers Coop.”
For some people, Hovland will be remembered for membership with the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (JPA). He was part of the conversation that resulted in both the advancement of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion and a settlement that is already becoming fruitful in Wilkin County and Richland County, North Dakota.
“No one I know is opposed to appropriate flood protection for Fargo and Moorhead, and that has been stated repeatedly,” Hovland wrote in July 2015. “There is a great difference of opinion on how that is best achieved and at what cost to whom. We, the Richland/Wilkin JPA, and the Upstream Coalition have offered, numerous times, to discuss and explore options that would be less harmful and more mutually acceptable.”
Richland County Commissioner and current JPA member Nathan Berseth remembers Hovland as an unmistakable gentleman.
“He always carried himself in a gentleman’s way, and as we stood side by side throughout the diversion complexities, I got to know him as a person,” Berseth said. “He was just a wonderful guy. Whether it was a disagreement or not, he handled things courteously and most professionally. He will be greatly missed for his wonderful public service to Wilkin County and the greater community.”
The Wilkin County Board is a five-member group. Each of the current four members shared their thoughts on Hovland.
“I appreciated his wisdom and guidance in helping me get acclimated to my role on the board,” said Rick Busko, who began serving in January 2023.
Hovland was far more than a devoted commissioner, Jonathan Green said.
“He was a friend and an ally to anyone that needed one,” said Green, first elected in 2018. “I am so grateful to have been Lyle’s friend and colleague in life and I will continue to be his friend in death, honoring him in the work I do as a Wilkin County Commissioner.”
Eric Klindt, first elected in 2016, remembers Hovland as a “true example of what serving the residents of Wilkin County means.”
“He was a person with a level head, who would listen to everyone,” Klindt said. “He was a true role model for me to look at when it comes to being a good commissioner. I will definitely miss the history that he had, which helped us all make the best decisions.”
Klindt acknowledged that there will be a big gap for a while in the wake of Hovland’s death.
“They say that everyone is replaceable, but with everything that Lyle knew and did for Wilkin County, there won’t be a replacement like him! I’ll miss that,” Klindt said.
Dennis Larson was also first elected to the Wilkin County Board in 2016. He remembers Hovland as a person with high integrity.
“He was a true servant of his constituents,” Larson said. “He was an excellent listener that didn't offer comment until he heard both sides of an issue. We didn't always agree on issues but at the end of the day, he always gave respect as well as received my respect. I considered him a friend and I will miss him as commissioner and as an individual that cared about all that surrounded him. God bless Lyle.”
The next Wilkin County Commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Wilkin County Law Enforcement Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota.