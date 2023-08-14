Lyle Hovland, late Wilkin County commissioner, honored by peers

The late Lyle Hovland, second from right, served nearly 24 years as a member of the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. He’s seen with several colleagues including, from left, Eric Klindt, the now-retired Neal Folstad, Dennis Larson and Jonathan Green.

 Daily News file photo

Three years ago, Lyle Hovland was running for another four-year term with the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. Hovland was running to once again represent District 3, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and running unopposed.

He did not consider himself a politician, Hovland told Daily News in August 2020. What Hovland did consider himself was someone who thought local governance was a way to be influential in helping a community.

In August 2009, Hovland spoke with then U.S. Sen. Al Franken, DFL-Minn., when Franken visited Breckenridge, Minn. to learn about rural flood concerns. Flood protection was significant for Hovland, including his work with the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority.


