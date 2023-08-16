Machinist, manager among ND’s ‘Faces of Manufacturing’
Pablo Martinez, a CNC machinist with Aaseby Industrial Machining in Wahpeton, is among the Greater North Dakota Chamber's 2023 Faces of Manufacturing.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Twin Towns Area is represented twice on the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s 2023 Faces of Manufacturing list.

Pablo Martinez, a CNC machinist with Aaseby Industrial Machining in Wahpeton, and Karen Nelson, an operations manager with FlexTM in Wahpeton, are among this year’s top 10. As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, three formal recognitions have been made at ndchamber.com/faces-of-manufacturing.

Karen Nelson, an operations manager with FlexTM in Wahpeton, is also among this year’s top 10 Faces of Manufacturing.
Pablo Martinez is a North Dakota State College of Science graduate.
Karen Nelson is originally from Southern California.


