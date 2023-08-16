Machinist, manager among ND’s ‘Faces of Manufacturing’

The Twin Towns Area is represented twice on the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s 2023 Faces of Manufacturing list.
Pablo Martinez, a CNC machinist with Aaseby Industrial Machining in Wahpeton, and Karen Nelson, an operations manager with FlexTM in Wahpeton, are among this year’s top 10. As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, three formal recognitions have been made at ndchamber.com/faces-of-manufacturing.
Daily News visited both Martinez and Nelson to learn more about their careers and responses to being named one of the Faces of Manufacturing.
Nelson, a FlexTM employee since 2013, has been an operations manager for nearly five years. Her daily responsibilities include anything production-related, from purchasing to taking care of employee issues. Nelson works both in an office and on the production floor.
“A lot may happen in this office, but in terms of getting work done out on the floor, you have to be on the floor,” said Nelson, a native Californian now living in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. “Sometimes it’s checking inventories or making sure that something you know needs happening is happening.”
Brad Odegard, FlexTM’s owner and president, nominated Nelson to be among the Faces of Manufacturing. When Daily News visited Nelson, she was waiting for her formal recognition.
“I’ll get to find out then what he said,” Nelson said about Odegard. “I know that he counts on me. He counts on me to show up and I show up. I think that’s a trait that is getting harder to find — showing up and doing what you say.”
Manufacturing is not a business for everybody, Nelson said. She loves it so much.
“We get a piece of sheet steel and what we can turn that sheet steel into is amazing to me. I can take a flat piece and turn and bend it. It’s just amazing what you can do,” Nelson said.
Nelson, a mother of four and grandmother of nine, also greatly enjoys watching people grow into their jobs. They learn, even after so many years as an employee, that they can do more than just one task. New niches develop, and it is fun to watch.
“If you’re thinking about going into manufacturing, I would say go for it,” Nelson said. “I can’t think of too many things where you aren’t learning on the job. There’s not too much out there that we can’t teach.”
Martinez’s story was already shared by the Greater North Dakota Chamber when Daily News visited. It involves overcoming “a very rough start in life” including a period of homelessness in his adolescence.
“An uncle suggested he could have a good life as a machinist if he pursued it and learned the trade,” the Chamber wrote. “Pablo started with AIM, and after learning about North Dakota State College of Science, enrolled in the precision machining technology program.”
Earlier this year, Martinez graduated from NDSCS with an associate of applied science degree in precision machining technology. His college experience also included serving with student leadership organizations and mentoring many on campus.
“His enthusiasm and great attitude are contagious. He also serves as a Tae Kwon Do instructor for students at a local boarding school for Native American kids,” the Chamber wrote.
Aaseby Industrial Machining manufactures items including ball joints for all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Martinez showed Daily News around the manufacturing floor and also answered some questions.
“I am going on my sixth year with Aaseby,” Martinez said. “My daily responsibilities include measuring the parts and making sure that they’re within tolerance. I also put their information in our computer to make sure that they’re trackable and that we can take care of our machines. I also have fun while I’m doing it.”
Martinez had no idea that he would be chosen as one of the Faces of Manufacturing. He believes that it came from a nomination by NDSCS instructors Steve Johnson and Lincoln Thompson.
“They’re both very great men,” Martinez said.
Martinez is greatly flattered to be among the Faces of Manufacturing.
“I was amazed that there was an opportunity given for me and that people who are far more above me thought that I would be a good candidate for this,” he said. “It was very heartwarming."
In his spotlight, Martinez said he loves waking up “knowing that I get to work with my hands and head.”
“I like that manufacturing as a whole is so diverse you can help play a part in making the things that we enjoy in our everyday lives,” he said. “To the medical equipment that helps save people's lives to ambulance cars they come in. From our national defense to your kid's baseball bat. I love knowing that I play a small part in the big picture of life.”