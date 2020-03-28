Madonna, Arquette appealing in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’

How times change. Thirty-five years ago, Madonna relaxed fully-clothed in an empty bathtub, the height of bohemian chic. Last week, she mused about coronavirus while sitting awkwardly and naked in her full tub. Back then, the character of Susan shared marijuana with suburbanite Gary (Mark Blum). On Thursday, March 26, it was announced Blum had died from COVID-19.
That same day, I read an interview with Rosanna Arquette, the co-female lead in “Susan.” Granted, she was being asked about the movie specifically, but her pride for it felt sincere. So did her pride in working on a movie about and led by women.
“It felt (groundbreaking) then, too,” Arquette said. “It was cool. I don’t think we understood the impact, but it did feel good. Hollywood wasn’t evolved enough to understand it and get it. Now, it really means something.”
Speaking of then and now, I’ve decided Madonna is someone I wish I’d have experienced from the get-go. I consider myself a fan. It wouldn’t surprise me if she had at least one more comeback in her.
I won’t deny “Susan” its place in the pop culture canon. At the same time, I thought it was often too low-key for its own good as a piece of commercial entertainment. It isn’t much of a farce. In fits and starts, it’s a character-driven comedy. Once in a while, it’s a thriller.
Written by Leora Barish and directed by Susan Seidelman, the movie captures a bygone era of Manhattan, an island big enough to be playground for lonely housewife Roberta (Arquette) and former waitress, current mystery woman Susan (Madonna).
Roberta, unsatisfied in her marriage with “Spa King of New Jersey” Gary (Blum), lives vicariously through the courtship of Susan and her musician boyfriend Jimmy (Robert Joy). Circumstances, including Roberta winding up with Susan’s unique, pyramid motif jacket, the personal items Susan forgot to take out of its pocket and finally amnesia, result in people thinking they’re dealing with the real Susan.
On the plus side, there’s Jimmy’s newly-single projectionist friend Dez (Aidan Quinn). On the minus side, there’s murderous thief Nolan (Will Patton), who’s after a pair of Nefertiti’s earrings. Anyway, Dez falls for Roberta, thinking she’s Susan. Roberta is being terrorized by Nolan, which results in her memory returning. Jimmy, meanwhile, is suspicious of Susan’s fidelity.
Wackiness continues. Crystal (Anna Levine), Susan’s magician’s assistant friend, gets fired just a few moments before “Susan” seeks employment. The real Susan sorta befriends Gary. Gary’s sister, Leslie (Laurie Metcalf, who steals the movie) fills his head with lurid possibilities of Roberta having a double life and is generally unhelpful. But she does make a cute couple with Gary’s dentist, Larry (Steven Wright).
There’s nothing wrong with “Desperately Seeking Susan” that couldn’t be fixed by a tighter script. The story is sound, even if Nolan never comes off as threatening as he could be. I liked the relationships between Susan and Jimmy, plus Ramona and Dex. I could believe they all ended up happily ever after, whether in Manhattan or Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Arquette and Madonna are appealing leading ladies, but I’m giving my crown to the former. Roberta is simply the more interesting character. She’s the have-not in the East Village, the one who has to adapt. Susan, on the other hand, seems to have the world wrapped around her finger. Still, she scores points for chutzpah.
“Yeah, well, fortunately for everybody, I’m here and I’m thinking,” Susan tells Gary.
I’m giving “Desperately Seeking Susan” a Recommended rating. It’s available through Vudu, Amazon Prime and iTunes.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• The movie grossed nearly $27.4 million on a $4.5 million budget, coming in at No. 31 for 1985.
• Arquette was nominated as both a lead actress (at the Golden Globes) and a supporting actress (at the BAFTAs, the Oscars of the United Kingdom).
• At exactly one hour in, “Into the Groove” plays when Gary meets Susan at Danceteria. It wasn’t eligible for the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but I suspect that it would have landed in the top five sometime in the summer of 1985.
• Hey, It’s …!: John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Annie Golden and the “Three Identical Strangers” have bit roles.
• Please join me next weekend. I’ll review “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s available through Tubi, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.
