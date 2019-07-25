‘Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog’ opens

Can you see trouble before it happens? What about having a stream-sized thirst or a pillow-soft body?
The children of Jamel and Dalia do. The unconventional family is the focus of “Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog.”
Written by Evan Guilford-Blake, the play is the latest production of the Twin Town Community Youth Theater. One free will offering performance is left, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Wahpeton High School.
“Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog” is based on three classic Afro-Carribbean folk tales. It is directed by Stacy Diaz.
Jamel (Jackson Mimnaugh) and his wife Dalia (Avalon Werner) have six oddly named but uniquely talented children.
The youngsters are See Trouble (Alora Scott), who can foretell the future; Road Builder (London Hoffert), skilled with her hands; the self-explanatory River Drinker (Mati Mimnaugh); the hunter Stone Thrower (Odin Carlson); Cushion (Sloan Schuler), who hasn’t yet discovered her skill; and expert food preparer Game Skinner (Brielle Kelsen).
“These kids pulled this show together in just six rehearsals,” director Stacy Diaz said.
In addition to Jamel, the play includes Akilah (Mark Wermerskirchen), the children’s perpetually sleepy uncle. Summoned to cut wood for a king and queen (Camden Kelsen and Adalyn Picken), Akilah teams up with Old Conch the conjurer (Kolle Schuler).
Later in the show, Jamel tells of Cleota (Miley Bruce)’s quest to lead home Dog the pig (Laken Muller), which she bought as a pet. It’s part of the full story about why Jamel’s children are so clever and unique.
“Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog” also features narrators Adriana Boesen as Lavinia and Ave Diaz as Lavender. The cast is completed by Tessa Snyder and Sophia England.
Produced by Breckenridge Community Education, the play is presented royalty-free thanks to Guilford-Black and Drama Notebook.
“Our cast worked together, with their parents and I understand even a few brothers and sisters to learn their lines,” Diaz said.
Wahpeton High School is located at 1021 11th St. N., Wahpeton. Attendees are asked to use the auditorium entrance.
