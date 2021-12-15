‘Magical Medora Christmas’ delights Twin Towns Area viewers

After quarantining 10 days due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, the cast and crew of “A Magical Medora Christmas” would have been happy to be performing anywhere, Bill Sorensen said Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Sorensen, the show’s producer and host, and his seven friends were even happier to be performing in Wahpeton. The Twin Towns Area engagement has been a perennial highlight of the Magical Medora Christmas tour and Tuesday was no exception.
A near-capacity crowd filled the 500-seat Bremer Bank Theatre on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. They received a nearly two-hour showcase of the best entertainment that Medora, North Dakota offers visitors from around the world.
“My wife told me three years ago that ‘nothing would make me happier than diamonds,’” Sorensen said. “Well, I understand that. I got her nothing. She didn’t like that.”
Trading more jokes about his gift giving woes, Sorensen lamented the time he gave “something that would go from 0 to 160 in five seconds.”
“It was a scale,” he said, to the audience’s delight.
When they weren’t laughing at the banter and antics of Sorensen and Music Director Chad Willow, the crowd delighted in the singing, playing and eye-catching costumes shown off by Jessica Bradish, Taylor Leet, Amberly Rosen, Travis Smith, Adam Vogel and J’Kobe Wallace.
Over the course of four music-filled acts, from “A Merry & Bright Opener” to a round of “Christmas Movie Trivia,” the octet was “Searching for Santa.” Along the way, they celebrated “Christmas in the Country” and demonstrated magic, pizzazz and optimism.
“We hope that after the last few years, this is once more closer to a normal Christmas for you,” Sorensen said.
The crowd applauded to the sentiment and was equally enthusiastic for a warm salute to local active and veteran military members, law enforcement and first responders. Those currently serving away from their loved ones were remembered with Bradish and Wallace’s duet on “Home.”
Wahpeton’s performance kicked off an expected 10 days of Magical Medora Christmas shows leading up to the grand finale on Thursday, Dec. 23 in Bismarck.
Just before the tour initially launched in November, Sorenson reflected on what it means to visit communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.
“We’re excited to be back in Wahpeton,” he said previously. “We’re looking forward to a big crowd. It’s fun, it’s anxious. I missed it last year. I missed doing the tour. You do it over time and you get to know people. It’s fun to see some of the same people coming back year after year.”
For all the familiarity, there are opportunities for something new. Rosen scored a big laugh when she commented on “Santa” and his “long white hare.”
“We’ll be sure to get you to the ‘Grand Ole Hopry,’” she said.
After a moment, “Santa” responded.
“Young lady, you’ll last longer on this tour if you let me have the jokes,” Sorenson said.
The tradition of lighthearted fun and Christmas cheer continues on, and Twin Towns Area audience members couldn’t be happier.
