Magnificent Seven: Highlights of Stanko’s week in Michigan

Uncle and niece. Meet Vivie, daughter of Mary and Piper Grenfell. The funny thing about Vivie, whose full first name is Genevieve, is that she sometimes has a harder time around new people. But when Frank Stanko finally met Vivie and her twin sister Georgie on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 'Vivie was mostly happy to be around me. I don’t know, I guess it’s a vibes thing.'

 Courtesy Mary Grenfell

Sometimes you need to take a break.

Earlier this month, from Sept. 6-12, I vacationed in my home state of Michigan. I’m originally from Grand Rapids, with family in that city and the Metro Detroit region. Whenever I can, I like to visit both locations.

Vivie and Georgie, whose full first name is Georgia, with their moms Piper, left, and Mary Grenfell. The mommies had their third anniversary on July 26 and their daughters turn 1 on Oct. 20. Both Vivie and Georgie were born early and had to spend some time in the NICU. Georgie stayed until Dec. 29, 2021, and Vivie stayed until Dec. 31.
'My brother Chris, left, has always been stylish. He can rock a hat and shades with the best of them. It was rainy on his 33rd birthday, Sunday, Sept. 11, but when you have good conversation and quick wit, who needs the sun?' Frank Stanko asked.
'My brother Nick, 27, shared breakfast with me on Monday, Sept. 12, my last vacation day,' Frank Stanko said. 'What I tried to do was spend three days in Detroit area, followed by four days in Grand Rapids. It’s a formula, but it works.'
'Look at how happy Georgie, in my left arm, looks!' Frank exclaimed. 'Look at how fascinated Vivie looks! I should mention that the shirt I’m wearing, ‘The Best Brothers Get Promoted to Uncle,’ was a gift from my friend and publisher, Tara Klostreich. Thank you, Tara — it was a big hit when I visited!'
'One more photo of Vivie, who is just as photogenic as her sister,' Frank said. 'Mary and Piper told me another funny story. Georgie and Vivie both love pickles. I just about fainted, because pickles and pickled beets were some of our favorite foods as kids. Maybe it’s a genetic thing?'
'Here I am with my grandma, Christine Stanko, center, and one of my great-aunts, Marianne Gelsavage,' Frank said. 'Grandma, Aunt Marianne and Aunt Helen (‘Helc’) are the daughters of John Zygmund Gelsavage. His art depicted members of the Industrial Workers of the World and United Auto Workers unions, loved ones, models and the land, among others.'
Frank is a notoriously low stakes gambler. 'I will play one penny at a time on a $20 bill to pass the time,' he said. 'But I felt adventurous Friday, Sept. 9 at the Gun Lake Casino outside Grand Rapids. Playing 50 cents at a time, I scored as high as $240 on the ‘Ultimate Fire Link’ machine, walking away with $200. Sometimes you just have to know when to fold ‘em.'
Virginia Goerger also did some traveling on Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was visiting family in Utah and Colorado. 'If that isn’t enough kismet, her flight from Minneapolis to Salt Lake City took off at the same gate as mine from Minneapolis to Detroit,' Frank said. 'It’s so nice when people can get away — and even better to be back.'


