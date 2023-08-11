Mahrer new Wahpeton Middle School Dean of Students

Kristi Mahrer, the winner of Wahpeton Public Schools District’s 2016 Teacher of the Year award is one of two deans of students for the 2023-2024 education year. Dr. David Woods II, who also formerly taught high school English, is Wahpeton High School’s dean.

 Daily News file photo

With an 8-0 vote Wednesday Aug. 9, the Wahpeton School Board approved Kristi Mahrer as Wahpeton Middle School Dean of Students.

Mahrer, the winner of Wahpeton Public Schools District’s 2016 Teacher of the Year award, previously taught English at Wahpeton High School. She is one of two deans of students for the 2023-2024 education year: Dr. David Woods II, also formerly a high school English teacher, is the high school’s dean.

Mahrer new Wahpeton Middle School Dean of Students

The first annual Back-to-School Bash is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. It will take place outside Wahpeton Elementary School and Wahpeton Middle School.


Tags