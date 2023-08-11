Mahrer new Wahpeton Middle School Dean of Students

Kristi Mahrer, the winner of Wahpeton Public Schools District’s 2016 Teacher of the Year award is one of two deans of students for the 2023-2024 education year. Dr. David Woods II, who also formerly taught high school English, is Wahpeton High School’s dean.
With an 8-0 vote Wednesday Aug. 9, the Wahpeton School Board approved Kristi Mahrer as Wahpeton Middle School Dean of Students.
Mahrer, the winner of Wahpeton Public Schools District’s 2016 Teacher of the Year award, previously taught English at Wahpeton High School. She is one of two deans of students for the 2023-2024 education year: Dr. David Woods II, also formerly a high school English teacher, is the high school’s dean.
“Kristi is a great hire for the district,” Superintendent Michael Kaiser said. “She’s very qualified, has good experience and is passionate about the position.”
Mahrer attended but did not speak during the school board meeting. Wahpeton Middle School, like Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School and Wahpeton High School, will have its first classes of 2023-2024 on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Another unanimous vote approved the hiring of Jennifer Beyer as a student support specialist at Wahpeton Elementary School.
“This position was created to fill the vacant elementary school counselor positions,” according to information shared during Wednesday’s board meeting. “Jenn is working on getting into a master’s degree program so she can obtain her school counselor credential.”
All of Wahpeton Public Schools District’s teaching positions for the 2023-2024 education year are filled, district leaders learned Wednesday. Board members agreed that Wahpeton’s good news is a welcome contrast to reports of North Dakota’s teachers shortage.
Good news was also shared as Wahpeton Public Schools District prepares for some parties.
The first annual Back-to-School Bash is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Featuring food, fun and literacy-themed events, the Bash will take place outside Wahpeton Elementary School and Wahpeton Middle School.
This year’s principals include Steve Hockert, grades 6-12 at Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School; Jacob Dodge, grades 1-5 at Wahpeton Elementary School; and Rosemary Hardie, special needs preschool and kindergarten at Zimmerman Elementary School. Zimmerman will hold its open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
“Enrollment as of today is 270 students in grades 6-8,” Hockert wrote on Thursday, Aug. 3. “Currently, the enrollment listed in PowerSchool as of today is 360 students in grades 9-12.”
Board Director Brooke Hills was absent Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The next Wahpeton School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the district office in Wahpeton High School.