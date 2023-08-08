MANDAN, N.D. — The board members of the North Dakota Council of Teachers of English (NDCTE) are proud to inform you that Kristi Mahrer has been awarded the 2023 Service to the Profession.

The work Kristi does at Wahpeton Public Schools and NDCTE to support English Language Arts education has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate the dedication and passion that Kristi has shown to improve the teaching profession.



