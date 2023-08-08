MANDAN, N.D. — The board members of the North Dakota Council of Teachers of English (NDCTE) are proud to inform you that Kristi Mahrer has been awarded the 2023 Service to the Profession.
The work Kristi does at Wahpeton Public Schools and NDCTE to support English Language Arts education has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate the dedication and passion that Kristi has shown to improve the teaching profession.
Kristi has been selected by the board based on an impressive nomination letter received by NDCTE President Candace Brannan. Some of the things she said about Kristi include, “Kristi does what many teachers graciously do — serve the needs of others, and she has persisted in serving the needs of others.”
In order to receive the Service to the Profession award, a nominee must provide support to NDCTE or to the English Language Arts profession in an extraordinary capacity. We recognize ELA teachers, businesses, or organizations who positively contribute to their students, colleagues, and the profession around the state. Anyone is eligible for this esteemed award.
The North Dakota Council of Teachers of English is a professional organization for individuals who are genuinely concerned with the development of the English language. The group strives to support the state standards and benchmarks and improve the quality of English instruction at all levels.
Again, congratulations to Kristi and Wahpeton Public Schools. NDCTE is honored to have esteemed professionals in our ranks. We are proud of Kristi’s accomplishments and commitment to NDCTE’s mission to improve quality English instruction.
For more about NDCTE, please check out our website at www.ndcte.org and follow us on Twitter @ndcteboard.