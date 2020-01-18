Mail-in voting begins Monday for Democrats

Democratic voters in North Dakota have a new opportunity to participate in the process of choosing a presidential candidate.
Eligible voters may begin requesting mail-in caucus ballots on Monday, Jan. 20. North Dakota’s traditional “firehouse caucuses” for Democrats and Republicans will be held Tuesday, March 10.
“If you can’t be there in person on March 10, vote by mail ahead of time,” the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League stated.
Mail-in caucus voting is a first for the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League. The organization is promoting the Jan. 20 start date, which is two weeks prior to the Iowa caucuses, the traditional first event of the presidential primary season.
“Early voting makes our caucus more accessible and encourages new voters to participate,” said Kylie Oversen, chair of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League.
President Donald Trump currently faces a handful of Republican challengers in some states and multiple Democratic challenges nationwide.
Twelve candidates will be on the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan ballot, the league announced Thursday. Jan. 16. They are:
• U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
• former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
• former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
• former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
• former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.
• U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii
• U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn.
• former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
• U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
• hedge fund manager Tom Steyer
• U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
• entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Half of the 12 candidates were eligible to participate in the last nationally televised debate. They are Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 25. Ballots must be postmarked by Thursday, March 5.
Ballot requests can be made by visiting demnpl.com/primary, emailing caucus@demnpl.com, or calling 1-877-455-9367.
“While the current Republican majority in the legislature maintains voter suppression policies that disenfranchise Native Americans, rural residents, college students and people who don’t work a traditional schedule, the Dem-NPL will keep working for better access to the ballot box for all North Dakotans,” Oversen said.
The North Dakota Republican Party will not have an early voting option for the caucus.
“All of the voting will be done in person on paper ballots,” spokeswoman Alexandra Wilkes said.
Nearly 63 percent of North Dakota voters chose the Republican ticket in the 2016 election. Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 216,794 votes, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State.
The Democratic-Nonpartisan ticket of Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine received 93,758 votes, or just over 27 percent. The remaining approximate 10 percent was split among Libertarian, write-in, Green, Constitution and American Delta candidates.
Sen. Sanders won North Dakota’s last Democratic-Nonpartisan presidential caucus, held June 7, 2016. Local polling occurred at the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton.
“Five delegates and five alternate votes went to (Sanders), three delegates and one alternate vote went to (Clinton) and one delegate represents uncommitted voters,” Daily News previously reported.
Both the Republicans and Democrats are expected to have 2020 firehouse caucus sites in Wahpeton. As of Friday, Jan. 17, neither had been determined.
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger gave an update that day on preparations for elections to be held on June 9 and Nov. 3, 2020.
Election officials statewide will be trained between Jan. 21-31 on the new electronic poll books that will be used in each polling location. Additional training will occur in early March.
“As it relates to cybersecurity for the voting system, the Secretary of State’s office is working with the information security division of ND Information Technology, the state office of Homeland Security and federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI,” Jaeger stated.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
