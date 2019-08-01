Nearly 75 years after his service, a World War II veteran from Wahpeton is in the spotlight.
Major, a border collie, was one of the more than 17,000 “Dogs For Defense” donated by Americans to aid in wartime. Prior to his training, Major was the pet of Sid Moore, now 81.
“I got him before I started school, when I was four years old,” Moore said. “He was the only playmate I had and he was with me all the time.”
“Major: A Soldier Dog,” recently published by Six Foot Press, tells of the canine and others like him. It’s written by Trevor Jones and illustrated by Ming Hai. Jones is also director and chief executive officer of the Nebraska State Historical Society.
“Fort Robinson is one of historical sites. Many things happened there, including this massive dog training center. We wondered how to tell this amazing story about people donating their pets and thought, what better way to do so than through the story of a child and his dog?” Jones said.
During World War II, the U.S. military established the Fort Robinson War Dogs Training Center. Dogs were trained to be deployed at battlefields and installations worldwide. They would serve as guards, scouts, messengers, sled runners and more.
Early in the program, the government asked civilians to volunteer their dogs for service.
“I think I’m the last surviving donor to the program,” Moore said.
Moore is a retired schoolteacher who reached the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. In 1943, the five-year-old lived with his family and Major in Wahpeton.
“There was a farmer who had some sheep that he said my dog was chasing,” Moore said. “He was always on my father about that. Collies have a natural herding instinct, but Major always stayed around the house, close to me. After my dog was sent away, there was still someone chasing his sheep.”
Dogs For Defense was advertised in the Richland County Farmer-Globe, forerunner to today’s Daily News. At the time, approximately 5,000 people had donated their dogs.
“My teachers and everyone were solidly patriotic. My uncle was fighting in the South Pacific. I thought, ‘Well, maybe this was a good idea,’” Moore said.
A pivotal moment in “A Soldier Dog,” Jones and Moore agree, was when Major had to leave for Fort Robinson.
“We took the dog down to the depot,” Moore recalled. “Some guy was hollering, ‘Where’s that dog? We’ve only got three minutes left.’”
Major did not want to go. It was a struggle to get him into the boxcar. He growled, wrestled with the men transporting him and bit one. Moore’s dad suggested that Sid be used to help Major get the right idea.
Major would have followed Moore anywhere, Jones said.
“They lifted me up and put me in the boxcar. I was hugging him. One of the first things that crossed my mind was, maybe they’d let me go with him? But no, they said, ‘Get out of there.’ They reached in, grabbed me by the arm and I was standing there on the platform when the dog closed on the boxcar. It was traumatic,” Moore said.
It is unknown exactly where Major served during World War II. “A Soldier Dog” depicts he and Richard “Zeke” Zika of Detroit, Michigan, as being sent to Italy. According to Moore, Major remained in Nebraska, acting as a sentry on the home front.
The spring and summer of 1945 was filled with momentous events. President Franklin D. Roosevelt died that April, followed soon after by Adolf Hitler. May 8, 1945, became known as Victory in Europe Day. A few months later, Victory over Japan Day was celebrated on Aug. 15, with the formal surrender occurring on Sept. 2.
When the war ended, Moore said, he and his family lived in Wahpeton. Their neighbors included a young woman, approximately 22 or 23 years old, whose husband was fighting for the 101st Airborne Division in Germany.
“They announced over the radio that the armistice had been signed and all the women up and down the street just went nuts,” Moore said. “That woman, that young wife, she came out with two pans. She was beating those pans up over her head. It was kinda fascinating to see as a kid.”
Dogs For Defense might have concluded, but Fort Robinson remained an active location.
“Here’s the crazy part,” Jones said. “They shipped the dogs back to Fort Robinson and re-trained them as pets, then shipped them back to their families. These dogs had discharge papers. Of course, not every dog came home.”
Major’s homecoming was tough for Moore.
“I felt like I had betrayed him. I could hardly look him in the eye. He was trying to be friendly and stuff and eventually he started hanging around with my younger brother, Don,” Moore said.
Not long after, Major went to live on a family friend’s cattle ranch. Sid Moore ended up never seeing his childhood friend again.
“My last memory of Major was around milking time,” Moore recalled. “Dad said, ‘Go get ‘em, boy.’ He went zip, rounded into the pasture and rounded those cows into the corral for milking.”
Written from the dog’s perspective, “Major” is intended to appeal to both children and adults.
“I have a grandson who will be eight. He really liked the story. His name is Sid and we call him ‘Little Sid,’” Moore said.
Reading “A Soldier Dog” brought back vivid memories for Moore.
“I would like for readers to realize the sacrifices people make during war,” he said.
“A Soldier Dog,” Jones said, is ultimately a fun book. He hopes it will help parents and youth talk about matters like patriotism.
“Would you give up your pet for something larger than yourself?” Jones asked. “It’s a true story, a little-known story and this is a great way to make that picture come to life.”
