Early responses indicate mail-in voting will be successful in Richland County, North Dakota.
The county, with cities including Wahpeton, Hankinson, Colfax and Wyndmere, is preparing for a Tuesday, June 9 election day. Some communities, like Wahpeton, have elections for city offices. All voters are able to participate in the primaries for state offices that will be decided with elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said 3,849 ballots had been sent to residents as of Tuesday, June 2. A total of 2,245 ballots have been returned to date.
“Election results will be available shortly after 8 p.m. on election day,” Hage said.
Because there is only mail-in voting for the June elections, auditors offices like Hage’s have been responsible for distributing all ballots. This year, Hage and her staff are responsible for ballots for seven school districts’ elections.
“We’ve had 2,431 applications for ballots so far,” Hage said. “A lot of the smaller school districts say this is the most participation they’ve ever had.”
Ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s Office, or returned at any of five secure drop off locations throughout Richland County. They are:
• a dropbox at the northwest corner of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N, Wahpeton, ND 58075
• the night book dropbox of the Hankinson City Library, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, ND 58041
• the utility dropbox of Lidgerwood City Hall, 15 Wiley Ave. N., Lidgerwood, ND 58053
• the utility dropbox of Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere, ND 58081
• the utility dropbox of the Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, ND 58015
As of Wednesday, more than 200 ballots have been collected from the secure locations.
Drop boxes will be available until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Ballots sent to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8.
“If you want your votes to be counted in the immediate election results, please postmark your ballot or use a dropbox by the appropriate deadlines,” Hage said. “The county canvassing board makes the final decision on ballots received after deadlines.”
Two county commissioners are up for re-election in November. Incumbents Tim Campbell and Dan Thompson face a challenger, former commissioner Perry Miller, in the June primary. Voters in the primary may choose up to two of the three candidates.
Richland County’s board of commissioners are holding their meetings telephonically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public may participate in any meeting by calling 701-553-8600 and entering access code 39421.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
