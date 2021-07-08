Make a meaningful visit to Carmel of Mary

Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton, invites the Southern Red River Valley to make a meaningful visit on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The 65th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies will be held on Carmel of Mary’s grounds. The monastery is located at 17765 78th St. SE, off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton.
An afternoon and early event of events is scheduled, said Mother Madonna of Carmel of Mary. It is a tradition for a different parish to host the pilgrimage at Carmel of Mary.
“This year, our hosts are St. Boniface in Lidgerwood. Father Peter Anderl will be our guest speaker. He will give a 2 p.m. talk on Our Lady, St. Joseph and the lives of the saints. This year is the Year of St. Joseph," Mother Madonna said.
Pope Francis, in December 2020, proclaimed the Year of St. Joseph to last through Dec. 8, 2021. The proclamation, “With a Father’s Heart,” recognized the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being declared Patron of the Universal Church, Vatican News previously reported.
“The Holy Father wrote (“With a Father’s Heart”) against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he says, has helped us see more clearly the importance of ‘ordinary’ people who, though far from the limelight, exercise patience and offer hope every day,” Vatican News wrote in December.
Anderl will bring more than 800 relics to Carmel of Mary for pilgrimage participants to view and learn from. Following Anderl’s talk, participants will have the opportunity to join a strolling, 20-mystery rosary along the monastery grounds. They may also follow along from the outdoor mass area. The rosary will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., when Bishop John Folda, Diocese of Fargo, will lead mass.
Daily News was present in August 2020, when Bishop Folda was among the faithful who gathered. The Pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Prairies is a tradition for many in the Twin Towns Area and Southern Red River Valley. It has endured past Carmel of Mary’s 1964 relocation to its modern grounds.
“This is our 65th and, of course, our very first was held in town, where The Leach Home is now,” Mother Madonna said. “We always like to encourage people to come out to the monastery.”
Carmel of Mary is currently home to four cloistered nuns. Two young women, both in their teens, have also shown an interest in entering the order. While the monastery is in solitude from the non-religious world, the nuns are eager to share with others.
“We do encourage folks to come and visit and learn more,” Mother Madonna said.
For more information, call 701-640-6152 or Carmel of Mary at 701-642-2360. The monastery is available online at carmelofmary.org, carmelofmary@gmail.com and on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.