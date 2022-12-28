Make your Citizen of the Year nominations today

When you nominate someone to be the Daily News’ and the News Monitor’s Citizen of the Year, you’re doing something special.
You’re adding to the story of the Twin Towns Area and the Southern Red River Valley. You’re helping your friends and neighbors know more about our friends and neighbors.
Right now, our two papers are looking for Citizen of the Year nominees. Send in your nominations to Carrie McDermott at editor@wahpetondailynews.com. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 9, or less than two weeks from now. If that still seems like an ample amount of time, just think of how quickly Christmas came to and is now departing from this valley. Enough said.
What we especially want is to know why people are the best possible Citizens of the Year. We want to know what your friend, your neighbor, your church member, your coworker, anyone does in this special community of ours.
Is someone you know a volunteer? Is someone you know a volunteer for multiple causes and people? Does the person you know work with youth? Do other people gain mentorship and insight from them? These are some ways to possibly become a Citizen of the Year.
Extra extra, we also want to know about the extra things your Citizen of the Year nominee does. What do they do above and beyond their job responsibilities? How do they make things better for those around them? Do they give their time and talents in a unique way?
Now, we know that people around these parts can be humble. We’re not trying to take away the reward of modest service to others. We — and hopefully you — are the ones cheering for the Citizens of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year honor started in 2009, when the Daily News recognized Merlin Beto and the News Monitor recognized Ron Hubrig. For more than a decade since, our two papers have not stopped shining the spotlights.
Consider the most recent honorees, Samantha Vosberg and the late Norma Nosek. Each woman was recognized for qualities and achievements including helping to improve the lives of students and women, having big hearts and treating all people with respect and helping to make local events like the Wyndmere Fall Festival, Make-A-Wish fundraisers and the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s Fourth of July celebrations as successful as possible.
“I love being part of this small town and the people here are why I help wherever I can and do what I do,” Vosberg said when she received her award earlier this year. “Now, more than ever, we all need to show kindness and help whoever we can. If I can take the burden off of something for someone no matter how large or small, I will. If we all chip in where we can, we can accomplish great things, even if it’s just putting a smile on someone’s face.”
We here at the Daily News and the News Monitor will continue to remind our readers and the full Southern Red River Valley of how special the Citizen of the Year honor is. In addition to this article, reminders are available at both papers’ websites and with our daily online newsletters.
The next Citizens of the Year will be honored in the Daily News and News Monitor’s 2023 Profile magazine, “Voices of the Southern Valley.” You’re not going to want to miss Profile. It will have special articles, exclusive photos and even more ways to share the Southern Red River Valley story.