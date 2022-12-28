Make your Citizen of the Year nominations today

The late Norma Nosek, right, is the most recent recipient of the Daily News' Citizen of the Year honor. She is seen earlier in 2022 with Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich.

 Daily News file photos

When you nominate someone to be the Daily News’ and the News Monitor’s Citizen of the Year, you’re doing something special.

You’re adding to the story of the Twin Towns Area and the Southern Red River Valley. You’re helping your friends and neighbors know more about our friends and neighbors.

Samantha Vosberg, right, is the most recent News Monitor Citizen of the Year. She is also seen with Klostreich earlier in 2022.


