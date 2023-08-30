‘Making belting is still a very hands-on business.’

Rod Koch, right, plant manager at Continental, with Automation Engineer DuWayne Cookman and an example of the smart technology that comes from listening to employees and making an effort to do right by them.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“WCCO Belting, Inc., the continuation of a nearly 70-year family-owned business that began with Edward Shorma of Wahpeton, has been acquired by the 151-year-old technology company Continental of Fairlawn, Ohio,” Daily News announced back in July 2022.

Now that more than a year has passed, we paid a return visit to Continental.

Cookman designed technology that allows for greater efficiency in the loading, advancement and processing of belting. Koch compared it to having an oven that self-loads the material for cookies and unloads the completed desserts.
'Nine out of 10 new employees are internal referrals,' Koch said. 'Someone who works here told their friend, neighbor, or sibling, 'Hey, I love working here. They treat me like a human.' That tells you about the culture. Why would you recruit someone you know if you didn’t like working there?'


