‘Making belting is still a very hands-on business.’

“WCCO Belting, Inc., the continuation of a nearly 70-year family-owned business that began with Edward Shorma of Wahpeton, has been acquired by the 151-year-old technology company Continental of Fairlawn, Ohio,” Daily News announced back in July 2022.
Now that more than a year has passed, we paid a return visit to Continental.
Plant Manager Rod Koch: Continental is the corporate name. We are one of the plants in ContiTech USA, Inc. Our legal entity’s name changed on Jan. 1, 2023, to ContiTech USA, Inc. However, we’re still keeping the WCCO Belting brand. You’ll still see the WCCO brand on our belts, similar to how other things are branded. It’s because we have such great global recognition. I don’t see that changing in the foreseeable future. We’re very proud of our WCCO heritage and legacy.
Daily News: It’s been nearly 14 months since the acquisition. Has there been any noticeable change in daily operations?
RK: It depends where you’re at. For some people, like in my level as plant manager, there’s a lot of changes. It’s because there’s a corporate structure now as opposed to one through a family-owned business. With those things, there’s corporate oversight, but there’s also corporate backing. For the folks on the floor, there’s different processes and procedures that we’re rolling out. All in all, it’s been a welcome change. They treat us very well. The benefits package and pay have been great and they’re very supportive. They’re investing in us.
DN: Are there other ways that investment is apparent?
RK: We’re working with City Hall and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber to continue being good corporate citizens, like we’ve always been.
DN: It would seem that the company has maintained its status as a familiar presence both in Wahpeton-Breckenridge and the Southern Red River Valley.
RK: We’ve always promoted a family atmosphere. This is our work family. One of Continental’s core values is “for one another.” For me, that implies family. I get asked a lot if the corporate values align with what we’re doing, and I say absolutely. It’s very comforting that I can continue to be who I am as a leader, with all the other people who lead, and that nobody is asking us to be anything other than ourselves.
I joke all the time that I moved here temporarily 30 years ago. We’ve stayed here because this is such a wonderful community. I’ve raised all my children here. We have a wonderful school system here. It’s been a great place to “temporarily” live here.
DN: WCCO has had a strong reputation. Has it increased under the Continental name?
RK: I think the answer will be self-evident when I give you this statistic: Nine out of 10 new employees are internal referrals. Someone who works here told their friend, neighbor, or sibling, “Hey, I love working here. They treat me like a human.” That tells you about the culture. Why would you recruit someone you know if you didn’t like working there? I always tell people that for me personally, it’s about heart count, not head count. I didn’t invent that terminology, but I really embrace it.
The “trick” about caring about people is something that’s so easy to forget. You have to truly care about every single individual as a person, and not as a number. When you do that, that’s how you become a work family. It takes a lot of time and effort.
DN: Are there any concerns that you currently have?
RK: If you ask me what keeps me up at night, it’s not anything to do with corporate. It’s the global staffing shortage, which is only going to get worse. Japan now sells more adult diapers than infant diapers, which is horrible and wonderful. It’s wonderful that more people are living longer, but it also means that we’re not having enough children. People are retiring and the workforce is shrinking. We’re all competing for the same workforce and we have to constantly innovate and automate in order to get the same amount of work done with less people. Making belting is still a very hands-on business.
This November will mark 10 years since WCCO started an employee suggestion program. Close to 4,000 suggestions have been recorded.
“The most amazing thing is that more than 60% of those have been put into production,” Koch said. “We treat every idea like it’s the most important one, because for the person who wrote it, it could be.”
Following the interview, Koch introduced Daily News to Automation Engineer DuWayne Cookman. Cookman, who works under Facilities Manager Ryan Dotzenrod, designed technology that allows for greater efficiency in the loading, advancement and processing of belting. Koch compared it to having an oven that self-loads the material for cookies and unloads the completed desserts. It is smart technology, and it’s well appreciated.
“It’s always a team effort,” Koch said. “One of the key things that we do, and DuWayne is an expert at it, is going on the floor and asking the operators about how this should work. They’re the experts. They’re the ones that know. We build, but they know what they need us to do. Our maintenance crew is just as excellent. I think of them as engineers in disguise. There are great opportunities for improvement and design.”