Making her way with mom

“I’m just a daughter who loves her mom,” Kristie Sullivan wrote.
Kathy Steiner, Sullivan’s mom, is the guest of honor of the Rothsay TC Club’s Winter Mixer, scheduled for 1 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Rothsay Event Center, 123 Second St. NW, Rothsay, Minnesota.
Steiner lives with corticobasal degeneration (CBD), a rare neurodegenerative disease similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, “Lou Gehrig’s disease”) and Alzheimer’s disease. A mother of three, grandmother of seven and longtime wife of her husband, Jerry, Steiner was diagnosed with CBD in 2019 following her retirement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
“There is no cure for CBD and currently, there are no effective treatments for slowing the progression of the disease,” event organizers say. “Those fortunate enough to know Kathy speak of her calm strength, her unwavering optimism, her faith and her humor — characteristics that continue to shine through despite the many cruelties of her disease.”
Sullivan has chronicled her mom, family and community’s journey on the website makingmywaywithmom.com.
“No matter how hard and how heavy things can seem, I am unbelievably lucky to have learned from the best,” Sullivan wrote. “I know patience because she expected it. I know to seek understanding because she modeled it. I know to keep going because she showed me how. I know to take initiative because she lived it. And I know my own strength because she is revealing it to me.”
Kathy Steiner wishes to spent her time at home with family, Sullivan said. Support from the benefit will help to provide for Steiner’s growing needs.
“My mom will attend part of the event as she is able. She has spent her life giving and caring for others. It’s extraordinary how people are coming together now to show their support for her as she navigates this cruel disease,” Sullivan said.
An estimated 2,000-3,000 Americans are affected by CBD, Sullivan wrote, with approximately only a third getting diagnosed. An individual may start showing symptoms between ages 40-49, but symptoms are most commonly noticeable when one is 60 and older. They include:
• stiffness, shakiness, jerkiness, slowness and clumsiness in either the upper or lower extremities
• difficulty with speech generation, also known as dysphasia
• difficulty with articulation (aphasia)
• difficulty controlling face and mouth muscles (dysarthria)
• walking and balance difficulty
• asymmetric onset of symptoms, first beginning on one side of the body and then gradually progressing to the other side
• memory or behavior problems
“We are learning some hard truths about this disease,” Sullivan wrote. “Some them occur subtly over time and, for those who are with her often, may even go briefly unnoticed. Still other changes are more severe. They ravage and rob my mother and all who know and love her of the person she was — and was intended to be.”
Saturday’s Winter Mixer will include a bean bag tournament, with registration beginning at 1 p.m. and the actual event starting at 2 p.m.; a silent auction by the Prairie Chix, with winners announced at 6 p.m.; live music from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. by Rhinestone Rebellion; food from Ole & Lena’s and Big J’s Smokehouse; and a cash bar from Powerhouse Bar & Grill. For silent auction donations, contact Jennie Motz at 218-329-1081.
An account for Kathy Steiner has been set up through Farmers State Bank. Donations can also be mailed to Farmers State Bank, PO Box 247, Rothsay, MN 56579. Checks must be made payable to “Kathy Steiner Benefit.”
Steiner speaks now in a voice devoid of emotion and in a hurried, despondent rhythm, Sullivan wrote. She recalled a phone call that mother, daughter and father shared in December.
“We ended the call with Dad telling me how proud he and Mom both were and with Mom’s never failing, ‘I love you Kris-tie Kath-rine Steiner,’” Sullivan wrote. “I returned her love swiftly as I heard Dad gently offer, ‘Naa, Sullivan.’”
No matter her last name, Kristie Sullivan is her mother’s daughter. Kathy Steiner is her daughter’s beloved mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.