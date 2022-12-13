Making memories at Medora

In the final performance of the first half, producer Bill Sorensen joins Travis Smith and Amberly Rosen for their performance of 'White Christmas.' Prefacing the song with his memories of a childhood snowglobe, he stepped on stage with a fan and a handful of white paper to create his own personal snowglobe on stage. As he fanned the snow into the air the crowd cheered on, fully immersed in the joy of Sorensen’s Christmas memory.
Partway through the first half of the show, The Waddington Brothers were brought on stage to perform their first set. The group of brothers masterfully melded the sounds of their vocals with Seth on the guitar, Ethan on the banjo, Jacob on the mandolin and Job on the upright bass.
In a candid moment at the beginning of the show, Misti Koop, right, slipped on stage and nearly fell. She played it off perfectly and professionally and continued performing with an ever-cheerful demeanor.
As it’s been the case in years prior, the Stern Cultural Center was filled to the brim Monday, Dec. 12. Twin Towns Area folks came to see the Medora Christmas Memories show. With a mix of classic holiday carols and country renditions of other songs, the gaggle of performers had the audience on the edge of their seats the entire time.
Produced by Bill Sorensen, the show included performances by Amberly Rosen, Misti Koop, Travis Smith and Emily Walter. A magical feature act by Colin Zasadny headed the second half of the performance and The Waddington Brothers played a set in each half.
Wahpeton was the 11th stop in the show’s tour, with another 10 locations including a Monday, Dec. 19 show in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
