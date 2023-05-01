Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series examines the impact of North Dakota and Minnesota’s legislative sessions on the Southern Red River Valley. Votes can make the difference in shaping public policy and social attitudes and we’re giving attention to three topics that are a part of everyday life. First up, food availability for North Dakota students.
It looked like free or reduced cost meals for low-income North Dakota elementary students was not going to happen.
The idea had the support of the state House of Representatives, with an 80-11 vote approving allocating $6 million over a period of two school years. That proposal, approved by the House in February, would pay for K-12 students’ lunches if the student’s family income was less than double the federal poverty level, which varies by a family’s size.
More than a month after the House’s successful vote for lunch funding, a North Dakota Senate vote was close but ultimately unsuccessful. House Bill 1491 received 23 yays and 24 nays. Shortly after, the idea got a new start when it was included in Senate Bill 2284.
This time around, both votes were successful. On Friday, April 28, the North Dakota Senate voted 42-4 for SB 2284. The state House voted 77-15. District 25’s three legislators, state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, both Republicans, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League, were in the majorities.
Friday’s votes came before the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly concluded in the predawn hours of Sunday, April 30. They also came after Daily News spoke with several Wahpeton Public School District educators and wellness leaders. At the time, funding to aid with free and reduced cost lunches for qualifying students was not assured. Despite this, every interviewed person talked about making things work for youth.
18,000 meals served each month
Free and reduced cost lunches are not likely to go away anytime soon in the four-building Wahpeton Public School District. Here’s where things stood as of Thursday, April 27:
• Zimmerman Elementary, special needs preschool and kindergarten — 112 students, 39 receiving free lunches and nine receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 41.07% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Elementary School, grades 1-5 — 429 students, 152 receiving free lunches and 28 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 41.96% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Middle School, grades 6-8 — 263 students, 66 receiving free lunches and 20 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 32.70% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton High School, grades 9-12 — 371 students, 77 receiving free lunches and 19 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 25.88% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Public Schools District, special needs preschool-12th grade — 1,175 students, 332 receiving free lunches and 76 receiving reduced lunches, accounting for 34.72% of the district’s student population
“This legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers banned ‘lunch shaming’ of schoolchildren,” Wahpeton Superintendent Michael Kaiser said. “This is the practice of not serving meals to K-12 students with unpaid meal balances. Schools may still contact parents by phone or mail to collect meal money.”
Students with better nutrition are better able to learn and be successful in school, Kaiser said. He cited Wahpeton Public School District’s participation in the national school lunch program (NSLP). More information about the program is available at the North Dakota Department of Public Information’s page on the state government website.
“The NSLP provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children. Currently, 34% of Wahpeton Public School District students are eligible for free or reduced lunches. In total, WPSD serves about 18,000 meals per month,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser also spoke positively about the district’s “fantastic partnership” with the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. More than 100 elementary students participate in the pantry’s Backpack Program and receive meals for weekends.
Inclusivity a cornerstone of maintaining, promoting resources
Wahpeton Public School District has a responsibility to its students, Jenn Beyer and Noah Brenden said. That responsibility includes having and maintaining resources such as access to the Backpack Program, offering available food items and otherwise promoting youth nutrition.
Beyer is the district’s Nexus-PATH social worker. Brenden is a counselor for Zimmerman and Wahpeton elementary schools. Free and reduced meals make a difference, both said, along with the Backpack Program and providing after school items like fresh milk and fruit from the day’s lunch service.
“There are items that our students are required to have on their lunch trays,” Brenden said. “They may not eat or drink those, so we collect those still fresh items. They are either kept for the next day or bagged by our paras and collected by students at the end of the day. It’s all being used, with no waste. There’s no pressure to take any items; it’s offered at the end of the day for any student who would like to have them.”
Beyer is nearing the end of her first year with Wahpeton Public School District. She has noticed students’ pride about their wellbeing being prioritized.
“They’re so excited. Coming in, I was so impressed, and still am, with what Wahpeton is doing to support these families. They are so excited at the end of the day to have a bag to grab. It’s a wonderful, wonderful asset, one that’s being used to build communities while we support families,” Beyer said.
Brenden, a three-year employee of Wahpeton Public School District, is proud at the lack of stigma and special attention to resource availability.
“It’s very inclusive,” he said.
“It’s available for any type of student and any type of background,” Beyer said.
“It’s really about supporting these families and meeting the basic needs for these children,” Brenden said. “If we can try to lighten the load somewhere, it makes a difference.”
“Mr. Kaiser has been a huge supporter for these families and meeting their basic needs,” Beyer said. “That’s one of the reasons he brought me in as a case manager. He’s a huge proponent for helping these families.”
The bigger picture?
Wahpeton Public School District has “every kind of kid you can imagine,” Jeff Ralph said.
Ralph is Wahpeton High School’s physical education teacher. When Daily News spoke to Ralph, he was concerned less about what a lack of funding for free and reduced school meals would mean to Wahpeton and more what it would mean to North Dakota as a whole.
“I feel like we provide pretty well for our kids and our community tries to meet that as well,” Ralph said. “I hope our legislators will look at that and that kids will be hurt by (lack of funding). It’s not going to happen in our district — at least, I don’t see that happening — but in some of the bigger districts, students at and past the poverty level might get lost. I hope (legislators) are looking at the bigger picture.”