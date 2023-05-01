Making things work for youth

Up until Friday, April 28, funding to aid with free and reduced cost lunches for qualifying North Dakota students was not assured. Despite this, every person Daily News talked to mentioned making things work for youth.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series examines the impact of North Dakota and Minnesota’s legislative sessions on the Southern Red River Valley. Votes can make the difference in shaping public policy and social attitudes and we’re giving attention to three topics that are a part of everyday life. First up, food availability for North Dakota students.

It looked like free or reduced cost meals for low-income North Dakota elementary students was not going to happen.



Tags