Man apprehended after chase involving local police, sheriffs

A man in his 50s was taken into custody following a morning pursuit by law enforcement Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Ruhl said the pursuit was initiated at approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday. The individual was the only person in the pursued vehicle, which Ruhl said fled a gas station in Fairmount, North Dakota.
“I received a call that the individual, whether due to a medical condition or something else, was sleeping or passed out at the gas pumps in Fairmount,” Ruhl said. “I approached the vehicle and tried to talk to the individual, but they apparently did not want to talk and took off.”
The chase, which began in Fairmount, headed north into Wahpeton and then the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, where it concluded along Minnesota State Highway 210.
In addition to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wahpeton Police Department, there was assistance from the Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
The individual is being held in Wilkin County, Minnesota, Ruhl said Monday. Charges are pending in North Dakota and Minnesota.
