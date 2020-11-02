Man charged in Wilkin County with felony burglary

A Dilworth, Minnesota, man is scheduled to have his first appearance in court in Wilkin County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, following his arrest after he allegedly drove and damaged a stranger’s vehicles in July.
Jason Jensen, 34, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony burglary in the 3rd degree, two counts of felony theft, felony receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor burglary in the 4th degree and a misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
On the evening of July 8, 2020, a Wilkin County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a 70-year-old resident’s complaint that a stranger had driven his pickup truck without his permission at his home on 150th Street in Barnesville, Minnesota, according to the complaint.
The victim said he saw Jensen drive his pickup truck back to the property then get in a car –– which did not belong to the victim –– and drive away. The deputy ran the license plate the victim had recorded from the car, and the car came back as stolen from a location in Underwood, in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, the complaint stated. A different car, registered to Jensen, was found 200 yards from where the car was stolen.
The deputy and other peace officers attempted to find the car, but could not, so the deputy returned to the victim’s home to talk to him and his two brothers. The victim said his pickup truck had been parked in his garage. Tire tracks from the stolen car went by a closed shop where the victim had been storing an ATV.
ATV tracks went around the yard and down the road, and the vehicle was parked outside the garage, covered in mud and grass. The stolen car’s tire tracks then led to another shop where the victim was storing a second pickup truck. Someone had entered the shop and opened the truck’s door, the victim said.
While the victim and his brother were trying to determine if anything had been stolen or tampered with, they saw the other pickup truck barreling down the road and back onto the property.
The victim saw a stranger, Jensen, get out of the truck carrying a duffel bag and get into the stolen car. When the victim asked Jensen what he was doing, he replied, “[I]t’s been a tough drug week.” The victim attempted to pursue Jensen in his pickup truck, but gave up due to the speed of the stolen car.
The pickup truck’s heater core was possibly broken and coolant was leaking from the vehicle following the incident, the complaint stated. Tire tracks from the pickup truck were observed at another Barnesville resident’s home, and it appeared the pickup truck struck a tree, likely causing the damage. The ATV’s speedometer was also broken, and the victim had damaged his transmission when he attempted to pursue Jensen.
The following day, the victim identified Jensen as the stranger who took his vehicles for a joy-ride when three photographs of inmates in Otter Tail County Jail were shown to him.
Jensen will have his first court appearance on Nov. 3, after failing to appear at a hearing on Oct. 6, 2020. His next court appearance is not yet scheduled.
The maximum penalty for third degree felony burglary is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony receiving stolen property is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The gross misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of no more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.