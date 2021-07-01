Man charged with assaulting peace officer in Breckenridge

A Morris, Minnesota, man was charged with second- and fourth-degree felony assault after he allegedly assaulted a Breckenridge Police Officer during his arrest earlier this month.
Steven Leroy Brandt, 59, was also charged with a fourth-degree gross misdemeanor assault, gross misdemeanor obstruction of legal process - interfering with a peace officer, fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft - indifferent to owner rights, according to court documents.
Brandt had his initial appearance - rule 8 at Wilkin County Courthouse June 29, 2021. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for July 20, 2021.
On June 13, 2021, Breckenridge Police Officers Olivia Rude and Blake Olson responded to an altercation at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Eighth Street South in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
When they arrived at the scene, a man was sitting next to a bicycle, with bags surrounding him. The man told Rude and Olson that Brandt had allegedly attempted to steal his bicycle and left the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Rude searched for Brandt, locating him to the east.
Brandt allegedly told Rude he had taken and ridden the man’s bicycle, before fighting with the man and dropping the bicycle. Meanwhile, the man told Olson that Brandt had attempted to steal the bike, then thrown it at him, the complaint stated. Rude also spoke to the man with the bicycle who said he had been trying to find a ride to Sioux Falls, South Dakota when Brandt allegedly grabbed his bicycle and began riding away, the complaint stated.
Rude detained Brandt in the backseat of a squad car, and he allegedly declined to identify himself. Olson told Brandt if he declined to identify himself, he would be arrested. Brandt stared at the officers without saying anything. Olson asked Brandt for his name and date of birth at which point Brandt allegedly began yelling that he would give his name and rank. He eventually gave his name but an incorrect birth date, so Olson was unable to find Brandt in law enforcement databases.
Olson directed Brandt to exit the squad car and place his hands behind his back. Brandt consistently refused. Olson placed his hands on Brandt’s arms and Brandt still refused to get out. Olson applied pressure to Brandt’s bicep to which Brandt allegedly grasped his watch in his right hand and punched Olson in the face, the complaint stated.
Olson backed away from Brandt who made fists and began running at Olson. Olson instructed Brandt to desist and that he was under arrest, but Brandt allegedly continued to approach with his fists clenched. Olson deployed both Taser cartridges at Brandt, but he was unphased.
Olson tackled Brandt and the two rolled into the bottom of the ditch, with Brandt landing on top. Brandt allegedly hooked his arm around Olson’s neck and began squeezing. Rude began pulling Brandt off of her colleague, and Brandt released Olson, according to the complaint.
Brandt was informed he was under arrest and handcuffed. The Taser prongs were removed from Brandt, and he appeared uninjured. Olson suffered cuts and scrapes and was bleeding from both his hands.
Brandt continued to yell, allegedly telling Olson he would beat him and that people that outrank Olson would come and teach the officer “some manners,” according to the criminal complaint. Brandt was brought to Wilkin County Jail where he allegedly told Rude that he slid his watch over his knuckles “to be like brass knuckles” so he could hit Olson harder in the face.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony assault - dangerous weapon is imprisonment for not more than seven years, or to payment of a fine of $14,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fourth-degree felony assault of a peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm is imprisonment of not more than three years, or to payment of a fine of $6,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fourth-degree gross misdemeanor physical assault of a peace officer is not more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process - interfering with a peace officer is not more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fifth-degree misdemeanor assault - fear of bodily harm or death is no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft - indifferent to owner rights is no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
