Man charged with driving into Wahpeton liquor store

A Wahpeton man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged revenge incident caused more than $10,000 in damages to his former employer, 210 Wine and Spirits in Wahpeton.
David John Miller, 61, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday, June 28 before Richland County District Court. Miller has been charged with one count of class B felony-level criminal mischief, one count of class B misdemeanor-level driving under the influence and one count of class B misdemeanor-level theft.
Based on an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, on Sunday, June 26, Miller allegedly willfully damaged tangible property of another, intentionally causing pecuniary loss in excess of $10,000.
“The defendant operated his motor vehicle in the city of Wahpeton and eventually drove to his former employer, 210 Wine and Spirits at 2109 Ninth St. N,” a criminal complaint states. “The defendant drove his vehicle into the building near the east doors and drove his vehicle all the way to the west side of the building.”
Miller allegedly told several officers that he intentionally drove into the building because he was mad at his former employer and wanted to get revenge. An entrance to 210 Wine and Spirits was boarded up as of Tuesday morning.
“After driving through the building, causing damage to products and the building’s structure, the defendant exited the vehicle and took a bottle of Jim Beam from the wreckage, valued at $30, and started drinking it,” the complaint stated.
Misdemeanor charges for Miller, as completely named in court records, are DUI-.08% or greater-1st offense and Theft-Take-Under $500-1st offense.
A defense attorney was not named in court records as of Tuesday afternoon. Richland County Assistant State's Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Miller was confined in the Richland County Jail, and a booking photo was not available, as of Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.