Man charged with felony burglary, drugs in Wilkin County

A Fargo, North Dakota, man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Marcos Garza, 29, was charged with second-degree felony burglary, fifth-degree felony drug possession, a gross misdemeanor contraband articles forbidden and two misdemeanors relating to property damage and theft, according to court documents. Garza's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
On the evening of Dec. 21, two Breckenridge police officers responded to an attempted break-in at the 1200 block of Andrews Avenue in Breckenridge. At the scene, the two officers saw Garza wearing a backpack, walking behind the apartment building’s garage, according to the criminal complaint.
The officers approached Garza with their sidearms drawn and instructed him to remove his backpack, drop the objects he was holding and walk backwards toward them. Garza complied, and said he had a pocket knife. The officers handcuffed Garza and placed him in the back of a squad car, and a deputy from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist the officers.
An officer contacted the complainant who lives in an upstairs apartment in the complex. The complainant said he heard Garza begin pounding on his door, identifying himself as “Marco.” The complainant did not answer the door, so Garza went to a downstairs apartment and began pounding on its door, the complaint stated.
An officer and the deputy cleared the downstairs apartment the complainant identified, and noticed the front door was damaged as though someone had attempted to force it open. Two pairs of car keys were on the ground outside the apartment where the officers first saw Garza.
Garza allegedly told officers that night he had taken a taxi to the apartment complex from Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Garza said he had stayed with a couple in the apartment complex on Saturday, Dec. 19 because he was homeless, the complaint stated.
Garza said when he arrived on Dec. 21, he found the door of the downstairs apartment already open, so he went inside. When no one was home, he left, at which point he said the police officers arrived.
Officers questioned Garza on who the man and woman were who had allegedly let him stay with them two days prior, and he said he had no contact information for them. Garza also denied taking anything from the apartment or breaking the front door. He could not remember which taxi company gave him a ride from the casino, according to the complaint.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard arrived on the scene and the two officers asked Garza to walk them through what happened. This time, Garza said the front porch was unlocked, but the front door of the apartment would not open, so he pushed the front door with his shoulder to gain entry. Garza still affirmed the door was already damaged when he arrived.
Garza initially denied taking anything, but eventually said he took van keys from the apartment. Garza said he only intended to turn on the van for warmth and denied any intent to steal the van.
Officers noted Garza’s speech was difficult to follow, and he said he could feel a spirit. Garza allegedly said he had smoked meth two weeks earlier, following his release from prison.
Garza was arrested on suspicion of burglary. Officers searched Garza and found a baggie with money and other items in his shoe. They asked Garza if he had anything illegal on his person, which he denied. Officers told Garza if he did have something illegal, he could be charged for introducing contraband into the jail. Garza still denied possessing anything illegal, the complaint stated.
At the jail, Chief Karlgaard asked the defendant what happened. Garza said he had smoked meth within the last week and did not know anyone at the apartment complex, however, he maintained that a woman had let him stay there.
When Chief Karlgaard searched Garza’s clothing, he found a small baggie of what looked to be meth. Garza said it would test positive for meth, which it did, according to the complaint.
Working in conjunction with the South-East Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Chief Karlgaard received security reports from the casino that stated Garza was acting suspiciously. Security at the casino called Twin Town Taxi to escort Garza from the premises. The driver said Garza was acting strangely, first claiming to live in Fargo, then in Wahpeton. The driver dropped Garza off at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Andrews Avenue, the complaint stated.
Garza's next court appearance after Wednesday, Dec. 30 is not yet scheduled.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony burglary is 10 years, or to payment of a fine of $20,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fifth-degree felony drugs is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The gross misdemeanor contraband articles forbidden has a maximum penalty of no less than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $3,000, or both.
The fourth-degree misdemeanor damage to property has a maximum penalty of no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
The misdemeanor theft has a maximum penalty of no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
