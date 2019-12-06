Man considered dangerous escapes from Fargo transitional facility
FARGO (FNS) — For the second time in less than a month, authorities are searching for a person who escaped from a local transitional facility here.
The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking help locating Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, a Native American male from Red Lake, Minn., who it considers dangerous due to previous convictions for violent crimes.
Beaulieu Jr. did not return to Centre, Inc., 123 15th St. N., after signing out at 6:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, to go to Lighthouse Church in Fargo. He was reported missing later that evening.
Beaulieu Jr. is 5’8” and weighs approximately 218 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown overcoat, black zip-up jacket, red t-shirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers, according to the release.
In 2016, he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons placed Beaulieu Jr. at Centre, Inc. in September 2019 to serve the rest of his federal sentence. He was due to be released on January 30, 2020.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 17, another man serving a federal sentence walked away from Centre, Inc.
Juan Francisco Martinez, 30, was serving a federal sentence for a 2015 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.
Martinez was arrested by the High Plains Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Fargo Police Department, on Nov. 19.
If you see Beaulieu Jr. or have information about his location, do not approach him, U.S. Marshals said.
Instead, call local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service at 701-297-5760.
