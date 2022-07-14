A man was extracted from a grain bin at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, July 14. Tim Buth had gotten stuck in a grain bin northeast of Abercrombie, North Dakota, at approximately 8 a.m. that morning.
Responders included fire departments from Abercrombie and Breckenridge, Minnesota, as well as the sheriff of Wilkin County, Minnesota. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
The Breckenridge Fire Department received a call around 8:14 a.m. Thursday that an individual had been trapped in a bin and couldn’t breathe. They arrived at the scene shortly after, followed by the Abercrombie Fire Department and other local services. Around 40 first responders were present at the scene.
Buth had been submerged in grain up to the midline of his body, according to Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris. The pressure from grain can make breathing difficult for the victim. It prevents the chest cavity from expanding to let in air.
“At that moment we know there is urgency. Whenever the pager goes off it is urgent, but we knew we had to take the precautions necessary to get the victim out of there,” Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl said.
The Breckenridge Fire Department were some of the first responders to arrive on the scene.
“You climb the ladder and look down the bin and all you see is a couple shovels and a head sticking out. At that point, you understand the gravity of the scene,” Slettedahl said.
In order to extract Buth, first responders used upside down beverage crates to help make entry to the bin. The crates spread out the pressure of the responders’ steps to prevent them from becoming submerged in the grain as well. Slettedahl described it like snowshoes.
“We have to be very cautious as we make entry and approach the victim,” Slettedahl said. “That grain fell due to gravity. We have to secure that grain as we approach the victim or else we do more harm than good.”
Upon reaching the victim, responders used grain panels and a portable augur to help extract Buth from the grain safely.
“As with any rescue, there is such an overwhelming sigh of relief. That person can go to bed tonight and wake up in the morning,” Slettedahl said.
Getting trapped in a grain bin is a major risk for local farmers. Slettedahl believes he has responded to about half a dozen in the past 10 years.
In order to train for grain bin extractions, responders submerge themselves in controlled environments in order to feel the pressure that victims experience.
Tools for grain bin extraction were made available to fire departments by local farmers and organizations who recognize the danger of grain bins.
Buth had entered the bin to get the grain to move because of spoilage, according to Slettedahl.
“It [entering grain bins] is something that is hazardous, (but) something the farmers have to do. You just can’t think, ‘It can’t happen to me.’ It can happen to anybody,” Slettedahl said.
