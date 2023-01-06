Man sentenced to 30 months for sexual assault of minor

Criminal judgment was passed Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Wahpeton on Charles Deverek Brame, 57, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Brame appeared before Richland County District Court on three charges: two counts of sexual assault with a victim between ages 15-17 while the defendant being their parent or guardian, a class C level felony, and one count of delivery to certain persons unlawful, a class A level misdemeanor. The charges were related to March 2022 incidents in the city of Wahpeton.
In May 2022, Brame entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. On Jan. 4, he entered amended guilty pleas to the sexual assault charges. The delivery charge was dismissed.
Attorney Don Krassin was retained for the defense. The Richland County State’s Attorney’s office represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Cruff sentenced Brame to 30 months conferment with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, giving him credit for 54 days previously served. Brame was ordered to immediately report to the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, to be furloughed until the evening of Friday, Jan. 6.
Additional conditions included five years of supervised probation for Brame and that he is not to have any contact with the victim. Five years of supervised probation is the minimum mandatory sentence in a sexual assault case of this nature, Daily News previously reported.
“Based upon a statement from the victim and the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Brame allegedly knowingly twice had sexual contact on Tuesday, March 8 with a minor whose welfare he was responsible for,” Daily News previously reported. “Brame also allegedly knowingly delivered alcoholic beverages to that same minor. A blood test indicated the minor’s body contained alcohol, according to a criminal complaint.”
A total of $525 in fees were waived, according to court records. A jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10 was cancelled.