Man sentenced to 30 months for sexual assault of minor

Charles Brame.

Criminal judgment was passed Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Wahpeton on Charles Deverek Brame, 57, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Brame appeared before Richland County District Court on three charges: two counts of sexual assault with a victim between ages 15-17 while the defendant being their parent or guardian, a class C level felony, and one count of delivery to certain persons unlawful, a class A level misdemeanor. The charges were related to March 2022 incidents in the city of Wahpeton.



