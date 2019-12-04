A Minnesota woman and North Dakota man have been charged as defendants in a case concerning the alleged theft of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt.
Jillian Marie Cline, 34, made her initial appearance Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Richland County District Court. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, woman is charged with one count of theft of property (possession of stolen property), a class C felony.
Travis Joseph Freitag, 27, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court that same morning. The Fargo man faces the same charge as Cline.
Based on an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, the defendants are accused of knowingly receiving, retaining or disposing of property of another with the intent to deprive the owner thereof. The property in question is a 2008 Chevy Cobalt, valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Because of this, Cline and Freitag are each facing class C felony charges.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wahpeton police officers observed the Cobalt in the parking lot of Walmart, Wahpeton. According to court documents, the vehicle sped away and jumped a curb, eventually coming to rest in the embankment on the south side of 16th Avenue North.
Officers observed one passenger in the vehicle, documents continue. The driver and passenger allegedly fled from the vehicle after it rested in the embankment, although both were apprehended.
The driver was identified as Cline, while the passenger was identified as Freitag, documents continue. Freitag allegedly told officers that anything found in the vehicle was his.
The Cobalt, according to court documents, belongs to a third party and was reported stolen.
Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Cline and Freitag both indicated they would request court-appointed lawyers, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Judge Cruff set a $1,000 unsecured appearance bail order for Cline. This means she did not have to post anything to be released from the Richland County Jail. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30.
A bail order of $1,000 cash or surety was set for Freitag. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, no additional court appearances for Freitag have been scheduled.
The maximum sentence for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Both Cline and Freitag are not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.