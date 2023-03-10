Editor’s note: This is the sixth part of several historical essays on the forgotten history of our area written by David Hauschild, who has roots in Richland County. We’ll publish the others sporadically over the coming months. Much of the factual information he found was by digging through historical newspaper articles online via Leach Public Library in Wahpeton. He urges our readers to use that resource to look up information that interests them.

When area citizens opened their newspaper in late February 1942, they came upon a story on the first page with this heading: “Pioneer Priest dies Monday at St. Francis.” Few people would not have known the name of this beloved pastor, whose nearly 50-year priestly career had been entirely in Richland County. Even before the story of his passing had appeared in the paper, the local “party lines” had been buzzing with the news.



DAVID HAUSCHILD lives in Blaine, Minnesota, grew up on a farm 15 miles southwest of Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1962. All of his great-grandparents (and even a few great-great-grandparents) were immigrants to this area and should be considered local pioneers. He has always had an interest in history. Genealogy came along later. In retirement he has been able to devote more time to both interests and one of the results is these stories which he feels are worth retelling.

