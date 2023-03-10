Editor’s note: This is the sixth part of several historical essays on the forgotten history of our area written by David Hauschild, who has roots in Richland County. We’ll publish the others sporadically over the coming months. Much of the factual information he found was by digging through historical newspaper articles online via Leach Public Library in Wahpeton. He urges our readers to use that resource to look up information that interests them.
When area citizens opened their newspaper in late February 1942, they came upon a story on the first page with this heading: “Pioneer Priest dies Monday at St. Francis.” Few people would not have known the name of this beloved pastor, whose nearly 50-year priestly career had been entirely in Richland County. Even before the story of his passing had appeared in the paper, the local “party lines” had been buzzing with the news.
Not quite 70 years old, Father had been hospitalized for about two weeks in serious condition. A few days later for his funeral St. Philip’s Church in Hankinson was filled with parishioners, community members, area priests, and the bishop. The church he had helped to build three decades earlier now hosted the funeral mass for Father Joseph Studnicka.
Father Studnicka was born in Milwaukee and attended Marquette University, St. Thomas College in St. Paul, St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee and Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. When he was a student, in the early 1890’s, he spent summer vacations in Wahpeton, assisting Father Rabsteineck, who was priest at St. Adalbert’s at that time. Both men would have called Milwaukee home and more importantly they also shared a Bohemian heritage.
Bohemia is a historic region in Europe that generally corresponds with today’s Czech Republic. Saint Adalbert was a 10th Century priest and bishop of Prague in Bohemia. The local pioneers with Bohemian heritage named their church to honor Saint Adalbert.
Interestingly, before the time of Rabsteineck and Studnicka, the Bohemian founders of St. Adalbert’s can claim to have celebrated the first mass and possibly the first church service in Richland County. Namely, in February 1872, Joseph Chizeck’s home was the location of a mass celebrated by Father Tomasin.
As a student serving at St. Adalbert’s, Studnicka had assisted in conducting Sunday services both locally and in Hankinson. One of his duties was instructing children to prepare for confirmation. He also arranged for a three-day fundraising fair. Together with Rabsteineck, he gave a community talk on the evils of drinking.
A few years later, in 1895, at the age of 23, Studnicka was ordained and then was assigned to North Dakota and by this time Rabsteineck had been transferred elsewhere. The local paper reported that, “Rev. Studnicka of the Washington Catholic University will be at Wahpeton about July 1st to take charge of the Wahpeton Bohemian Catholic Church. Mr. Studnicka is a young man and is quite well-known in Wahpeton.” (May 16, 1895)
Replacing Father Rabsteineck at St. Adalbert’s, Studnicka then served there until 1903. At that time he was transferred to Hankinson where he served St. Philip’s for almost the next 40 years.
(Local paper, Jan 15, 1904): “Rev. Father Studnicka has been transferred from Wahpeton to Hankinson and has moved to his new location. It has been nine years since Father Studnicka came to Wahpeton and during all that time he has had charge of the congregations at Mooreton, Hankinson, Mantador, and St. Joe as well as Wahpeton. His work has required much driving at all seasons in all kinds of weather and the growth of his congregations has so added to his labors that a change was necessary.”
(St. Joseph’s was in Summit Township and closed in about 1920. ”Driving” at that time would be a reference to “driving” a team of horses.)
Being transferred to Hankinson reduced his work load from five to three churches for, “He will have charge of the congregations at Hankinson, Mantador and St. Joe. During his service here (Wahpeton) he built a hall in this city, a school in St. Joe, a $8,000 parsonage in Hankinson, and churches in Mooreton and Mantador. He contemplates on building a $30,000 church in Hankinson in the near future.”
An earlier church building in Hankinson had been destroyed by fire but under the leadership of Father Studnicka, the building that stands today was completed at a cost of $65,000. (The cost more than doubled from the “contemplated” $30,000 four years earlier.) Studnicka was quoted as having stated that this would, without exception, be the most magnificent church building in North Dakota. Previously, Father Studnicka had arranged for the construction of the rectory in 1901.
“When Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, whose Mother House is in Dillingen, Germany, decided to establish a Mother House in the United States, Hankinson was selected as the site for the convent and academy. In the spring of 1927, a $200,000 building was begun and two years later the work was completed, and school started. The nuns were influenced in their selection by the enthusiasm of Rev. Father Studnicka.”
Details of how Father Studnicka convinced the Sisters of St. Francis to make their U.S. headquarters in Hankinson are a bit sketchy but it is mostly a case of good fortune, knowing the right people and hard work. A newspaper report in 1926 states that “during the past six weeks Father Studnicka was kept busy, carrying on negotiations for the establishment and maintenance of a Sisters’ Mother House in this part of the country.” One year later the first shovel of dirt was turned by Studnicka and two years later the work was completed.
There was another project in 1927 which did not become reality. Had Studnicka been successful, farmers in Richland County would have been hauling their sugar beets to Hankinson instead of to Wahpeton. “New interest in a sugar beet factory for Hankinson is largely the result of activity of Father Studnicka, pastor of St. Philip’s Church. Father was in Minneapolis today in conference with officials of the company regarding the project. He has made an exhaustive personal investigation of the possibility of beet culture.” (Great Northern Sugar Company)
After a career of nearly 50 years, including his time as a student, Father Joseph Studnicka now rests between two fellow priests in Calvary Cemetery in Hankinson.
An interesting footnote to this story is the 45-year period when the pastoral careers of Father Studnicka and Lutheran Pastor Tietje Hinck overlapped. During that time, each was a “Marathon Man of God.” One might say that Studnicka was the Catholics’ Hinck and Hinck was the Lutheran’s Studnicka. Each had been an icon in the community, but they probably knew each other only in passing.
(Factual details are nearly entirely based upon local newspaper stories. In some instances, parts of the original story are quoted directly. At other times, in the interest of clarity, the original story has been paraphrased. Further information is available by searching local newspapers on the link available through the Leach Library).
DAVID HAUSCHILD lives in Blaine, Minnesota, grew up on a farm 15 miles southwest of Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1962. All of his great-grandparents (and even a few great-great-grandparents) were immigrants to this area and should be considered local pioneers. He has always had an interest in history. Genealogy came along later. In retirement he has been able to devote more time to both interests and one of the results is these stories which he feels are worth retelling.