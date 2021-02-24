Marijuana legalization bill passes in ND House

Legal, non-medicinal use of marijuana may be possible for North Dakotans ages 21 and older as soon as July 1, 2022.
With a 56-38 vote Tuesday, Feb. 23, the North Dakota House passed House Bill 1420. The 48-page bill has eight Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan sponsors including Reps. Jason Dockter and Rick Becker, R-District 7, Sen. Scott Meyer, R-District 16, Rep. Corey Mock, Dem-NPL-District 42, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
“This is a bill that is intended to be proactive about this issue through legislative action, rather than waiting for an initiated measure that may have out of state influence and be less restrictive,” Mitskog said.
Under the bill, adults in North Dakota would be able to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use, Marijuana Moment reported. Home cultivation would not be allowed.
“In committee last week, members approved a series of amendments, including one to adopt regulations from the state’s medical cannabis program to allow existing dispensaries to sell products for adult use,” Marijuana Moment wrote. “People aged 21 and older would be able to purchase up to 21 grams of marijuana twice a month, but they couldn’t possess more than an ounce at a time.”
Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, was among the majority voting for HB 1420. While saying she has concerns about how marijuana legalization will affect North Dakota, as well as how the bill may be shaped by the state Senate, she nevertheless felt an affirmative vote was the best alternative.
“I felt this was the avenue to take rather than letting the issue depend on an initiated measure,” Schreiber Beck said.
Legalization of non-medical marijuana use has periodically been explored in North Dakota. A 2018 statewide measure failed, with nearly 194,000 opposing votes compared to more than 132,000 affirmative votes.
North Dakota state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26, were among the House members voting against HB 1420.
“I don’t believe anyone has the moral right to ingest a psychotropic drug for other than necessary purposes, such as the medical marijuana law provides,” Ertelt said. “HB 1420 allows people to exercise licentious behavior, not a right.”
Skroch shared multiple concerns. If HB 1420 doesn’t get passed by the North Dakota Legislature, she said, it brings back the possibility of an initiated measure which would lack legislative oversight. At the same time, passing the bill could induce a slippery slope effect.
“I see it that the more we legalize this, the more drug cartels will come into our state and try to enjoy the market,” Skroch said. “I also have a very selfish reason for opposing this: we don’t allow the use of illegal drugs out at our Vinnie’s Mud Bog.”
HB 1420 would prohibit the use or consumption of adult-use cannabis products by an adult-use consumer in any public place. This includes indoor or outdoor areas used by or open to the general public. Skroch singled out the restriction, but also shared her skepticism.
“I feel it’s going to encourage more boldness,” she said. “I think we’re doing to have more people driving under the influence. I just see this as a tremendous burden for law enforcement.”
HB 1420 can be read in full by visiting legis.nd.gov/assembly/67-2021/documents/21-0683-04000.pdf.
The North Dakota Senate is likely to discuss and vote on HB 1420 sometime between March 3-April 30, 2021. Both the Senate and House are limited to an 80-day legislative session in 2021.
