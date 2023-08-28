“We’re gonna miss him. A lot. But we’ll never forget him,” Doug Lorenz said Tuesday, Aug. 22, about his late father, Mark.
Mark Lorenz, who died earlier in August at age 87, is being remembered for many qualities. They touched the lives of many people in the Twin Towns Area, especially in Breckenridge, Minnesota, his home since 1960.
Mark Lorenz was a business owner, founder of the Lorenz Real Estate Agency and Maggie’s Self Stor, named for his wife Margaret.
“A lot of people have come up to me to say, ‘The first house I ever bought was from your dad,’” Doug Lorenz said while sharing memories at Mark Lorenz’s prayer service. “He sold a lot of houses. A lot of houses.”
There was also Mark Lorenz’s nearly 30 years of service to Breckenridge Public Utilities. In February 2020, he retired after 27 years as a commissioner.
“I felt I owed the city of Breckenridge something and thought I could maybe be of service,” Lorenz said in 2020. “It was definitely educational, it was trying, there were times of frustration, as well, but I enjoyed it. It was a good working crew and I thought that we had a pretty good team.”
Daily News reported on what Lorenz considered his most memorable and biggest achievement with the commission. It was getting a new water treatment plant built in Breckenridge. The plant came after years of discussion among other committee members.
“The commissioners knew a new plant was necessary as the old building was beginning to call for too difficult repairs. The old water treatment plant is nearing 85 years old and has some newer equipment inside, some from 1951, when the biggest update was done,” Daily News reported.
As of Lorenz’ retirement, Breckenridge’s new plant was nearly operating at full capacity. The plant was constructed just up the road from the old one on Minnesota Highway 75.
“We worked together as a team,” Lorenz said. “The hardest part was raising rates due to the fact that we worked for the residents of the city of Breckenridge and we wanted to do what is right for the city. Due to economics, it has to happen, but I wanted to do that as conservatively as possible.”
There was also Mark Lorenz, the lifelong fan of the Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls, even long after his children and grandchildren regularly attended the local schools. All of those components add up to a well-remembered, loving and well-loved man.
Speaking at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Doug Lorenz shared his family’s thanks for the mourners’ support.
“It means a lot. It makes it a lot easier. A lot easier,” he said.
Mark Lorenz’s obituary, and reminisces during the prayer service and at Joseph Vertin & Sons’ website, recall him as “the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.” He was “a perfectionist who believed in working hard and playing hard.”
“Dad was a hard worker,” Doug Lorenz said. “A family man. He loved his family. I was fortunate to have worked alongside him. It probably wasn’t the easiest thing to do. We had a lot of fun, though. We really did.”
Committee President Dennis Larson shared thoughts at the time of Mark Lorenz’s retirement from Breckenridge Public Utilities.
“Mark is a unique individual in that he was conservative, but if he saw the need for an update he would genuinely embrace it,” Larson said in 2020. “If he saw something questionable, he would definitely question it. It was great to have that kind of person to hold back the reins sometimes and not just rubber stamp anything. He is going to be missed.”
The sentiment remains in 2023.
“Mark was truly a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly,” his obituary states. “He was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, support, forgive and love will be forever ingrained in all who knew him.”