Marketplace for Kids Education Day a bustling event

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, was bustling as usual Tuesday, May 16. Instead of the activity coming from young adults, it was created by elementary, middle school and high school students from throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
The 11th Annual Wahpeton Marketplace for Kids Education Day was the culmination of many experimental learning classes and activities. The Marketplace for Kids program is designed to help students develop innovation, enhance personal development and explore career options.
Students from St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota, and Dakota Montessori, Fargo, presented in the Hall of Great Ideas.
“Just to see the creativity from all the groups involved is probably the most exciting part,” said Kayla Mohs, St. Mary’s sixth grade teacher. “Whether it’s science experiments, business ideas or anything else you can name, it’s exciting to see.”
Sydney Tischer, Collynn Hought and Ava Jaehning are a trio of St. Mary’s sixth graders who created “water markers.” As Jaehning explained, the idea was to have “something people could actually use.”
“We made them on our own,” Jaehning said. “At the start, they were working, but when they were squeezed, it damaged the tips and they couldn’t work anymore.”
Like many good inventors, Tischer, Hought and Jaehning are not discouraged by the setback. All three eagerly agreed to the idea of making new and better water markers.
Cohen Nelson, a Hankinson sixth grader, is another forward-minded student. Nelson created an accessory to hold multiple writing utensils.
“I looked at my friend’s desk and saw that it was all messy,” Nelson said.
Cohen Nelson drilled all the holes himself under the supervision of his dad Jeremiah. The young Nelson previously presented his holder to classmates.
“They thought it was pretty cool,” Cohen Nelson said.