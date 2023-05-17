Marketplace for Kids Education Day a bustling event

From left, Sydney Tischer, Collynn Hought and Ava Jaehning, sixth graders at St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minn., and the creators of ‘water markers.’

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, was bustling as usual Tuesday, May 16. Instead of the activity coming from young adults, it was created by elementary, middle school and high school students from throughout the Southern Red River Valley.

The 11th Annual Wahpeton Marketplace for Kids Education Day was the culmination of many experimental learning classes and activities. The Marketplace for Kids program is designed to help students develop innovation, enhance personal development and explore career options.

Cohen Nelson, a Hankinson, N.D., sixth grader, created an accessory to hold multiple writing utensils.
There was much bustle Tuesday at NDSCS for the 11th Annual Wahpeton Marketplace for Kids Education Day.


