Ashley Pauly, front, and Jenna Seibold are seen tending to plants growing at the Wahpeton Agriculture Innovation Center. Violet or purple light has a shorter wavelength and higher energy, and is thought to be effective as a secondary light source to facilitate growth and development of a plant's leafy vegetation.
Wahpeton High School is part of the Growing Beyond Earth program, where schools collect data and report those results to NASA. All of the data helps determine what they’re growing on the International Space Station.
Photos Courtesy Breanna Pastir
Data collected by Wahpeton High School FFA students can and is influencing international research on and off of Earth.
Breanna Pastir, an ag education and FFA teacher with the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, recently accepted $2,500 on behalf of Wahpeton High School. The grant was distributed by the CHS Foundation.
“CHS, the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, awarded the grant as part of a live vote at the cooperative’s annual meeting, held Dec. 1-2 in Minneapolis,” the foundation stated.
Pastir said Wahpeton’s grant will be used to purchase MARSfarm units. Two units, currently available at the Wahpeton Agriculture Innovation Center, are used by 10 students.
“They have been coming out with better models of these hydroponic growth chambers,” Pastir said. “We are able to grow different types of plants, monitor them and change factors including the light spectrum.”
Newer MARSfarm units come with cameras to allow for better observation and adjustment of growing conditions.
“We’re part of the Growing Beyond Earth program, where schools collect data and report those results to NASA. All of the data helps determine what they’re growing on the International Space Station. We’re growing plants similar to the vegetables grown on the ISS. They can’t do mass growth and tracking, so we’re doing that ourselves. Having four units will improve this,” Pastir said.
The CHS Foundation, in honor of its 75th anniversary, awarded a total of $75,000 in grants for K-12 students. The grants are intended to implement projects that will engage students in experimental agricultural education. The education will continue throughout Richland County, North Dakota.
“Desi Severance, an agriculture educator at Wyndmere High School, was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the CHS Foundation,” the foundation stated. “Severance plans to use funds to build a mobile produce processing lab and implement an ag processing curriculum. More than 150 students from eight local ag programs will learn hands-on food processing, preservation and food safety skills using food grown in the school’s greenhouse.”