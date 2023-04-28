Mary Rausch named RRASC Sportswoman of the Year

From left, Red River Area Sportsmen's Club Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rebecca Truesdell, Club President Greg Gerou, Sportswoman of the Year Mary Rausch and nearly two-year-old Kamryn Rausch.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Sportsmanship is not limited to only men, a principle the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) celebrated Thursday, April 27 in Wahpeton.

RRASC’s 36th Annual Awards Banquet marked the first time that the Sportsman of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards were both given to women. Club Secretary Mary Rausch is Sportswoman of the Year. Rebecca Truesdell, 2013-14’s Sportswoman of the Year, is the new Lifetime Achievement honoree.



