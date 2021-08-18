Masks recommended, not required at Breckenridge Public Schools

With the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, fast approaching, the Breckenridge School Board unanimously passed a motion to approve an edited Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan at a Wednesday, Aug. 18 meeting.
The plan recommends but does not require masking for staff, students and visitors; encourages 3-foot social distancing; and implements close contact notification for parents and guardians.
The Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan is a living document, said Brad Strand, Breckenridge School District superintendent. While the Minnesota Department of Health determined it was at the discretion of school boards across the state to implement their own plans, state or federal mandates could come into play depending on the state of the pandemic.
“I would be shocked if this (plan) doesn't change,” Strand said.
A disclaimer at the end of the Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan states, “If necessary, Breckenridge Public Schools will make changes to ensure health and safety of students, staff and community members, based on factors such as local conditions, guidance from MDH and MDE, state and federal mandates.”
Currently, there are only two requirements from the federal and state government regarding school procedures: Everyone on public transportation — like school buses — will be required to wear a mask per a federal mandate and the district must report positive COVID-19 cases to the MDH.
MDH previously released guidance in July, which aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. It stated anyone aged 12 and older should be vaccinated, everyone — regardless of vaccination status — should wear a mask, those who are not vaccinated should get tested regularly, symptomatic individuals should stay home and individuals should maintain 3 feet of social distance.
According to the MDH, the recommendations were meant to assist school boards and administration with their decision-making process.
The school board struck language in the Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan draft surrounding vaccination status before approving the document.
The highest priority for this school year is maintaining in-person learning, Breckenridge School Board Vice Chairperson Steve Arnhalt said.
The district should remain proactive, not reactive in order to achieve that, Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said. Breckenridge was one of a few dozen schools that kept students on campus almost year-round last school year, he said.
“Whatever we did last year — we’re not the model, but boy, we’re pretty close,” Peterson said. “We kept kids on campus almost all last year. I just want to keep working together with our parents and our community to say, ‘Hey, look, we want kids on campus.’ That was our message all last year.”
The learning model for the upcoming school year is in-person learning and the schedule will follow the 2021-2022 school calendar, according to the Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan. The district will not offer distance learning through Edmentum; individuals who are quarantined will be expected to keep up to date with assignments via Google Classroom.
Masks are recommended but not required, the plan states, but mask usage may be subject to change depending on new information from state or federal entities. Individuals are asked to self-screen for symptoms daily and stay home if they are ill or awaiting a COVID-19 test result.
Social distancing of 3 feet is encouraged whenever possible and everyone is asked to practice good hygiene, like hand washing. Classrooms will be sanitized daily, and students will be allowed to use drinking and water bottle refill fountains.
School lunches will continue to be offered for free, and students can eat lunch and breakfast in the cafeteria. Music and art classes will be held in specialist classrooms. Non-essential visitors will be limited.
The document also identified contact people for vaccination questions and mental health concerns, and established the district’s partnership with Wilkin County Public Health, MDE and MDH.
The first day of classes for Breckenridge students is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
