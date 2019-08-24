Masonite PrimeBoard catches fire

Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota responded at the scene. Initial reports indicated the fire was fed by natural gas.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The boiler room of the Masonite PrimeBoard plant, 2441 15th St. N. in Wahpeton, caught fire at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

The fire initially appeared to be fed by natural gas, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish told KFGO. Flames began at the floor and rose. It was determined that a pump was on fire.

The pump supplies thermal oil that heats PrimeBoard's presses, Rubish said. The oil fed the fire, but after a half-hour, the pump ran out of oil and the fire burned itself out.

Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota responded at the scene. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., bulldozers began digging outside the plant. Crews were called in to clean the scene and make repairs, Rubish said.

Damages were confined to the boiler room. The area's electrical and mechanical systems received extensive damage.

There were no injuries at the scene. Masonite PrimeBoard was evacuated when the fire began.

Ambulance Service Inc., in addition to the Wahpeton Police Department, also responded.

Tags

Load comments