Mathletes clear 120 pounds of trash along highways

Breckenridge High School Mathletes participated in their annual Adopt-a-Highway clean-up program on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Mathletes adopted a 2.5 mile stretch of ditch on Highway 75 and Highway 9 south in Breckenridge in 2006.
“The students are proud to be able to give back to the community with a service project that benefits us all,” Mathletes Coach Stan Goldade said.
The clean-up project took the students approximately three hours to complete. Initially, the Goldade and three students predicted they would not be able to complete the clean-up in one day. However, due to the nice weather, they were able to finish the project in one push.
“If we do it once a year, we can usually keep up with it,” Goldade said. This year, the Mathletes collected six large bags, weighing approximately 120 pounds.
The first year Goldade and the students adopted the highway and began participating, in 2006, they had collected nearly three truckloads since the highway had not been cleaned before.
There is a total of 15 Mathletes, however, due to conflicts with practices and work, only three were able to participate in this year’s clean up.
In addition to the Adopt-a-Highway clean-up program, the Mathletes also repaint the Sierpinski Tetrahedron metal sculpture along Highway 75 annually. Goldade is hoping for another nice day this year so that his team can repaint the sculpture as well as rake and clean the surrounding area.
The Mathletes have an upcoming meet in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, Oct. 28.
Goldade has been a part of the Mathletes for 22 years and has had one state champion student.
