May is Mental Health Awareness Month to recognize and support the nearly 450 million people worldwide who are living with a mental illness.
“At some point in 46.4 percent of American’s lives they will experience a mental illness. Being educated about mental health may not only help them better understand their struggle it may also encourage them to seek help. Treatment for mental health concerns are evidence based medical approaches that may use a combination of therapies, medication and counseling, to help individuals navigate difficult times. Education helps people who have not experienced a mental illness better understand and support loved ones, friends, and community members who are struggling. Awareness is particularly important now with COVID-19 related impacts on our lives. Many individuals who have never struggled with mental health issues need help and support,” Wilkin County Adult Mental Health Case Manager Andrea Fritz and Social Services Supervisor Becky Tripp said.
In efforts to spread awareness, the Wilkin County Courthouse and the Wilkin County Family Services building are tying green ribbons around its trees in Breckenridge, Minnesota. There are also posters hung around Breckenridge at mental health service providers and other community locations to support awareness.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Wilkin County Public Health wants to remind you that you are not alone, especially during these trying times. Join us this month in breaking the stigma around mental health disorders. If you are experiencing emotional distress, we encourage you to find ways to cope with the anxiety and stress, especially during the pandemic,” Health Educator and We Care coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said.
May was established as the month to be aware of mental health in 1949 by the Mental Health America organization. May’s purpose is to raise awareness and educate the public about mental illnesses, the realities of living with a condition and how to obtain mental health and wellness.
A few ways that people can become more aware of mental illness is by educating yourself of the various types of issues such as anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, take the opportunity to start a discussion with someone who has a mental health condition, is knowledgeable in the field or by sharing what knowledge you have learned. Also, say no to the stigma around mental health, spread the word through dialogue, social media or Facebook, and nurture your own mental health and being and advocate for yourself.
“Promoting awareness around mental illness is about creating a community that supports individuals with mental health illnesses so that they feel more comfortable with seeking and receiving treatment and support they could benefit from,” Fritz said.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, people with a serious mental illness have an increased risk for diseases like cancer or diabetes, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, at least 8.4 million Americans provide care to an adult with a mental illness, 70 percent of youth in the juvenile system have at least one mental health condition, 90 percent of people who die by suicide have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
While 1 in 5 experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental. Given that we are in an entirely unprecedented and trying time, it’s important to keep our thoughts aware of our mental health as well as others.
Mental health refers to the cognitive, behavioral and emotional well-being off a person, according to Medical News Today. Mental health refers to how people think, feel and behave. It can affect daily living, relationships and physical health. For those reasons, it’s vitally important we stay connected to our mental health, the health of our loved ones and the health of our community.
“Throughout the month of May, we will be sharing mental health information and coping strategies on our Wilkin County Public Health Facebook page. It is important to take care of yourself and others. It is okay to reach out and ask for help if you are feeling overwhelmed or concerned,” Wiertzema said.
Everyone is invited to wear green or a Mental Health Awareness shirt on Thursday, May 28. Those shirts can be purchased at https://www.etsy.com/listing/755227058/fight-the-stigma-mental-health-disease?ref=cart_recs-2.
More information about mental health and awareness can be found at https://www.mhanational.org/mental-health-month.
