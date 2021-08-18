Staci Schmitz is learning that sometimes there are second chances.
The new principal at Richland Elementary School in Abercrombie, North Dakota, Schmitz was hired Monday, Aug. 17. Schmitz, a resident of rural Christine, North Dakota, thinks of the two-building Richland 44 School District as “my neighborhood schools.”
An educator with 22 years experience with West Fargo Public Schools, Schmitz has been a kindergarten teacher, reading interventionist, instructional coach and most recently, dean of students. She learned about Richland Elementary School’s job opening from a friend.
“Instantly, I got goosebumps,” Schmitz said. “I thought, ‘Maybe this is meant to be.’ I had applied for the principal position a couple of years ago, then spent two years as a dean of students in West Fargo. I’ve heard amazing things about the (Richland Elementary) staff, how highly-qualified and dedicated they are. I’m just glad I got another chance.”
Dr. Britney Gandhi, district superintendent and principal of Richland 44 High School, said that while the school board could have waited to hire a new elementary principal, there was a feeling from the start that Schmitz will be successful. Schmitz holds a master’s degree in reading from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of North Dakota.
“We have a National Blue Ribbon school, but we still have a ways to go. Staci’s background, her expertise in elementary education, makes her seem to be a good fit. She will work with our students and families and share her energy and personality,” Gandhi said.
Schmitz, upon accepting her new job, shared the moment through Facebook.
“Thank you to those of you who reached out to congratulate, support, encourage and welcome me as I take on the role of principal at Richland 44 Elementary School,” she wrote. “I am thankful for this opportunity to work alongside staff, parents and the community to make a difference in the lives of our students. I will be forever grateful to those who have influenced me to be the educator and leader I am today.”
A wise man once told Schmitz that one has to go slow to go fast. She agrees with Gandhi that Richland 44 is a district with great ways to ensure everyone’s success.
“I’m going to focus on building relationships with students and staff as well as maintaining our excellent climate,” Schmitz said.
Richland 44’s two schools will begin the 2021-2022 education year on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Back to school nights will be hosted from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at both buildings.
“Staci’s official start date is Monday,” Gandhi said. “Students and families can meet her as well as go to classrooms and bring supplies.”
Richland 44 Elementary School and High School are also preparing for the 2021 Homecoming Week, which begins Monday, Sept. 13. The week will include a Friday, Sept. 17 coronation at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. It concludes with the 5:30 p.m. parade through Colfax and the homecoming game.
Daily News will continue to cover events throughout the new school year.
