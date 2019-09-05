Mayor announces air quality committee

Saying more work needs to be done with air quality, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale announced the creation of an ad hoc committee to deal with the problem.
The committee was formed in response to strong lagoon odors on Friday, July 19. On that day, Wahpeton hosted the 14U Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament and was preparing for the weekend-long Chalkfest.
“While progress has been made by the city in recent years, it’s clear more work needs to be done, not only on our ponds but other facilities that generate odors,” said Mayor Dale when the Wahpeton City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The committee, expected to begin meeting by Monday, Sept. 30, will investigate sources of odor. It will pursue workable solutions to minimize the number of days Wahpeton experiences related to poor air quality.
There will be an opportunity to educate the public on the issues at hand, Dale said. Committee members will be committed to using factual data in reaching reasonable solutions and respect will be maintained at all times.
“Allegations, unsolicited opinions, personal attacks or intentionally disruptive comments will not be tolerated,” Dale said.
While membership is not yet complete, Dale said he and Mayor Russ Wilson of Breckenridge, Minnesota, will serve on the committee. The mayors will serve alongside elected officials, business professionals and residents including:
• Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, Richland County, North Dakota
• Commissioner Eric Klindt, Wilkin County, Minnesota
• Wahpeton Councilwoman-at-large Tiana Bohn, chair of the city Public Works and Safety Committee
• Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker
• North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25
• Troy Koltes and Dr. Richard Ames, representing Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative
With a 7-0 vote earlier in the meeting, the council approved allowing Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson to advertise for open officer positions and create an applicant pool.
One officer is resigning, effective as of Sept. 30, Thorsteinson said. A second officer is resigning, effective Sept. 30, to take employment with another department. A third officer is no longer employed with the department.
“That’s puts us down three officers, or 20 percent of my staff,” Thorsteinson said.
Following his request, Thorsteinson was applauded by council for reaching his 40th anniversary with the Wahpeton Police Department.
“Tomorrow I start year 41,” Thorsteinson said.
The council also unanimously voted to approve first reading of Wahpeton’s 2020 budget ordinance. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Mayor Dale granted several requests for sub-committee agenda items. They include:
• discussion of the city special assessment assistance policy, to be held during the next Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee meeting
• review of the city fiscal policy, intended to provide guidance and consistency on best management practices for Wahpeton’s financial resources; this is also scheduled for the next finance committee meeting
• discussion of a fraud risk assessment plan, a component recommended by the North Dakota State Auditor’s office; scheduled for the finance committee meeting
• review of a residential lot marketing plan; scheduled for the finance committee meeting
• discussion of proposed snow removal and black dirt assistance plans with Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton; this is scheduled for the next public works committee meeting
• presentation of a waste agreement between the city and Cargill, Wahpeton; scheduled for the public works committee meeting
A meeting of the Wahpeton Flood Committee was requested by Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski. It has not yet been scheduled, but is expected to be held early in the week of Monday, Sept. 9.
Councilman Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward, was absent.
City council sub-committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
The next council meeting, which will be broadcast, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
