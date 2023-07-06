McCann continues celebrating, promoting chalk art

Small art, like the drawings Reagan Cory, 4, Wahpeton, and her brother Hudson, 7, made with their mom Allie, might not last long. On the other hand, the memories that come from them can often be their own masterpieces.
A colorful Twin Towns Area tradition continued Thursday, July 6 in downtown Wahpeton. Shawn McCann, a 1998 Wahpeton High School graduate, taught youth about chalk art.
The Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest begins Saturday, July 8 in downtown Wahpeton. McCann is one of 19 featured artists in this year’s event, which will also allow residents and visitors a chance to display their talents.
“It’s always fun to make a mess with chalk,” McCann said during a break in Thursday’s class. “The kids are having a great time. They’re talented and enthusiastic and it’s fun to see their creations come to life.”
This year’s featured Borderline Chalkfest artists, according to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber, are McCann, Erik Greenawalt, Brigid Higgins, Allison Severson, Gloria Ing, Leanne Wurzer, Madelyn Hohler, Craig Rogers, Jamie Rogers, Sandy Forseth, Elaine Klocke, Allison Olstad, Mariah Loh, Rylee Slivicki, Kim Miller, Joel Yau, Jan Riggins, Zachary Rieger and Lilly Rieger. Spectators will be able to watch the progress of their pieces and vote for their favorites.
“We’ve got a lot of amazing artists coming from all over the country, including Texas and California. It’s going to be really fun to see the creations that come from this celebration of the art form that is street art,” McCann said.
Borderline Chalkfest winners will be named Sunday, July 9, and the art is expected to last a while on Wahpeton’s streets. Smaller pieces, like the drawings Reagan Cory, 4, Wahpeton, and her brother Hudson, 7, made with their mom Allie, might not last as long. On the other hand, the memories that come from them can often be their own masterpieces.
Original large-scale 3D pieces are a tradition of Borderline Chalkfest. While McCann did not spoil what this year’s signature creation will be, he did give a hint.
“It’s going to be a recreation of a famous resident in town who does a little bit of painting,” McCann said. “It might not be the resident who you’re thinking of. It’s going to be fun when you see who it ends up being. Art can be a trip on the wild side, if you catch my drift.”