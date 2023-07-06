McCann continues celebrating, promoting chalk art

Shawn McCann taught youth about chalk art Thursday, July 6 in downtown Wahpeton. McCann is one of 19 featured artists in the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, which begins Saturday, July 8.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A colorful Twin Towns Area tradition continued Thursday, July 6 in downtown Wahpeton. Shawn McCann, a 1998 Wahpeton High School graduate, taught youth about chalk art.

The Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest begins Saturday, July 8 in downtown Wahpeton. McCann is one of 19 featured artists in this year’s event, which will also allow residents and visitors a chance to display their talents.

Small art, like the drawings Reagan Cory, 4, Wahpeton, and her brother Hudson, 7, made with their mom Allie, might not last long. On the other hand, the memories that come from them can often be their own masterpieces.


