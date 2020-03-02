McCann resigns as Wahpeton councilman

Wahpeton Councilman Rory McCann resigned Friday, Feb. 28 from serving the city’s 1st Ward. McCann is the third member of the normally eight-person council to resign in less than six months.
The resignation is because of changes with his job scheduling, McCann said. While McCann isn’t moving from Wahpeton, he’ll have a five-day workweek outside the city for the foreseeable future. He was elected to a four-year council term expiring in 2022.
“I cannot be an effective leader for the city of Wahpeton if I cannot attend regular meetings and participate in discussion,” McCann said. “The right decision was to resign and allow someone else the opportunity to get their name on the ballot before the upcoming election.”
Prior to his resignation, McCann was a member of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. The committee currently has two members, at-large councilmen Perry Miller and Lane Wateland. Former 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, who resigned in September 2019, also served on the committee.
“We’ll hang together, we’ll make it,” said Wateland, who would fill in for McCann in presenting committee updates to the city council. “One way or another, we’ll function.”
McCann’s colleagues complimented his community involvement and professionalism.
“I always enjoyed working with Rory,” he said. “He and I could disagree on issues, but we could have a civil conversation.”
City ordinances require that McCann’s position be vacant for 15 days from his resignation. The ordinance is similar to North Dakota law, Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said.
Once the 15-day limit has passed, the Wahpeton City Council can decide on having a special election to fill the vacant position or the position can be filled by appointment. If neither option is chosen, the 1st Ward Councilman position would be included on the Tuesday, June 9 election ballot.
Residents are reminded that the deadline to submit paperwork for running is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. June’s ballot will currently include races for Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward; two at-large council positions, two at-large park board positions and whether or not city minutes should continue to be posted in the official newspaper.
Each candidate’s petition must have the signatures of at least 10 percent of the number of qualified voters who voted for that office in the last city election.
The requirements are as follows:
• 1st Ward — a candidate must have at least 28 signatures
• 2nd Ward — a candidate must have at least 21 signatures
• 3rd Ward — a candidate must have at least 22 signatures
• 4th Ward — a candidate must have at least 29 signatures
• at-large council member — a candidate must have at least 76 signatures
• at-large park board member — a candidate must have at least 90 signatures
Candidates who wish to get on the ballot without circulating petitions may file a separate petition and/or certificate of nomination and a statement of interest, as well as pay a $50 filing fee. This is permitted by city ordinance, Daily News previously reported.
McCann and Wateland were among the candidates elected or re-elected in Wahpeton’s June 2018 election. McCann, appointed in 2017 following the resignation of then-councilman and current Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, was elected to his first full council term.
Mayor Dale was elected to his first full term in 2018. Councilman at-large Kelly McNary was elected to his first term. Former Councilman Brett Lambrecht, who resigned in January and is considered running this election cycle as an at-large candidate, was re-elected to the 3rd Ward. Current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn, who formerly represented the 3rd Ward, was elected to serve the last two years of a council term expiring in 2020.
The Wahpeton City Council, as of Monday, consists of 4th Ward Councilman Don Bajumpaa and at-large council members Bohn, McNary, Miller and Wateland.
“Serving has definitely been a rewarding, challenging and sometimes frustrating experience,” McCann said. “You learn about the intricacies and challenges of running a city, as well as gain appreciation of the passion many citizens have for the things they hold very personal.”
McCann has seen Wahpeton make strides for its future. He cited the city’s water and natural gas capacity planning and its commercial and residential development opportunities.
“There is a continued dedication to enriching the lives of our citizens through recreation, such as our shared use paths and our partnership with the park for improvements at John Randall Field, among others. There’s still a ton of work to be done, but we’re moving in the right direction,” McCann said.
Seven Wahpeton council members have left office in nearly four years. In addition to McCann, Lambrecht, Bertsch and Mayor Dale, there’s former Councilman at-large Martin Schmidt, who wasn’t re-elected in 2018; Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries, who resigned his at-large position once appointed to the director position 2017; and North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, who did not run for re-election as an at-large council candidate in 2016.
The latest council resignation also means that three out of Wahpeton’s four wards do not currently have specific council representation. At-large council members represent the entire city population.
Measure One, which proposed to reduce the city council size from nine total members to seven, eliminate voting wards and have the mayor as a voting council member, was defeated in June 2018. It received 767 no votes and 586 yes votes.
Jason Goltz, Wahpeton, is preparing to run as a 2nd Ward candidate in the June 2020 election. Earlier this year, he inquired about being appointed to office.
“If you don’t ask, the answer’s always going to be no,” Goltz said previously. “I do understand, considering (a present term) would have only been for a very short time period, anyway.”
McCann thanks Wahpeton’s citizens for allowing him to serve them.
“I would encourage anyone to explore and consider running,” he said. “You absolutely can make a difference at the local level.”
The Wahpeton City Council holds 5 p.m. meetings on the first and third Monday of the month at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. Council committee meetings are regularly held at 12 p.m. on the month’s second and fourth Monday and Tuesday.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in the Twin Towns Area, North Dakota and nationwide.
