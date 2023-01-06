Shawn McCann concentrates as he fine-tunes the detail of one of Willie the Wildcat's claws. McCann's latest mural, depicting the programs, activities and elements of campus culture unique to North Dakota State College of Science, will be finished in time for this semester's new and returning students.
Similar to the art Shawn McCann’s created around the world and at events like the annual Borderline Chalkfests, the NDSCS mural is interactive. Viewers will be able to appear as if they are holding the all-powerful paintbrush.
Shawn McCann concentrates as he fine-tunes the detail of one of Willie the Wildcat's claws. McCann's latest mural, depicting the programs, activities and elements of campus culture unique to North Dakota State College of Science, will be finished in time for this semester's new and returning students.
Similar to the art Shawn McCann’s created around the world and at events like the annual Borderline Chalkfests, the NDSCS mural is interactive. Viewers will be able to appear as if they are holding the all-powerful paintbrush.
Students, faculty and staff returning to North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus are in for a surprise. The Hektner Student Center is home to Shawn McCann’s newest mural.
Depicting a palette’s worth of programs, activities and elements of NDSCS culture, the mural also continues a McCann hallmark. Similar to the art McCann’s created around the world and at events like the annual Borderline Chalkfests, the NDSCS mural is interactive. Viewers will be able to appear as if they are holding the all-powerful paintbrush.
Much of the mural was completed when Daily News visited Wednesday, Jan. 4. Art, of course, is a process of flourishes and finishing touches.
“I started on the mural Thursday of last week,” McCann said Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of fun. There’s been excitement getting into the details. I start with the base layers and then get into the details, which is more exciting. You see things start to pop a little more.”
While the mural doesn’t have an official name, McCann thinks its depiction of what NDSCS is all about speaks for itself. McCann has enjoyed working with Rebecca Truesdell, NDSCS’ marketing and design manager, and her team.
“There’s always a sketch phase. There’s multiple sketches on all projects that are presented. It can go a million different ways with a mural. We hone in on what we like and tailor it from there. There’s been three or four rounds of concepts to get to where I could start painting. The Christmas break was a perfect time to start painting and create something for students to have when they come back,” McCann said.
Harvey Link, NDSCS’ interim vice president for student affairs, said the McCann mural is an exciting addition to the Hektner Student Center.
“It’s just one more way for our students and guests to visualize NDSCS and the multitude of programs and activities that take place on campus,” Link said. “It is even more exciting when we can draw upon the talents of a highly renowned local artist like Shawn. We are excited to be able to share this with our students and campus community.”
NDSCS was recommended to have an art installation on its campus, Truesdell said. The art would allow for beauty and serve as a landmark, which is what the McCann mural is poised to do.
“It’s nice to have a way to show the arts within the campus and also showcase everything we have to offer, all in an art piece,” Truesdell said.
The McCann mural has been created through daily dedication.
“I get in when they open at quarter to eight and I work until they close around five,” McCann said. “It’s a full day to get as much done as you can. There’s layering, adding the colors and details and highlights. It’s been a lot of fun.”
A member of Wahpeton Public Schools’ Hall of Fame, McCann took advanced placement courses at NDSCS while studying at Wahpeton High School. His mom, Karen, worked 15 years at the college.
“It feels like home because of how many times I was out visiting her,” McCann said. “She already came out and met with people she worked with.”
The fifth annual Borderline Chalkfest, planned for this summer, is one of McCann’s leading projects for 2023.
“Whenever a community can invest in the arts and bring more color to it, it really benefits all people involved. Any time that is a possibility, encourage it. I’m thankful that Wahpeton has been such a great supporter of my work. It’s always an honor to be back home. I’m looking forward to another year and making as much of a mess as I can,” McCann said.