Students, faculty and staff returning to North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus are in for a surprise. The Hektner Student Center is home to Shawn McCann’s newest mural.

Depicting a palette’s worth of programs, activities and elements of NDSCS culture, the mural also continues a McCann hallmark. Similar to the art McCann’s created around the world and at events like the annual Borderline Chalkfests, the NDSCS mural is interactive. Viewers will be able to appear as if they are holding the all-powerful paintbrush.



