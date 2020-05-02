To err is human and to be forgiven is divine.
Readers, I was pleasantly surprised by how many of you responded positively to my Goodlife article from last month. If you don’t remember, that was when I tried my luck — with marginal success — at being a “Pie Guy.”
The Facebook posts, emails, phone calls, comments from family and neighbors and even a funny card from my friend, Laurie Stiller, were sweet and appreciated. It softened the blow of my stumble.
Still, I wanted to give “serious cooking” at least one more try. Once again, I was going to attempt a comfort food. This time, however, I was going to take my recipe not from a box, but from the Queen Bee herself.
I decided to make Martha Stewart’s meatloaf with Saltine crackers.
When I was a boy, my parents read Better Homes and Gardens and Good Housekeeping. I’d look at the ads and pictures, occasionally noticing the smiling blonde lady who’d pop up from time to time. She wasn’t a movie star or selling macaroni and cheese, so I didn’t pay Martha that much attention.
It wasn’t until I was older that I could appreciate what Martha Stewart brings to the proverbial table. David Letterman called her “the James Brown of entertaining,” but I think it’s a little more than being the hardest-working at her field.
Martha, in my opinion, could have had a terrific second life as the world’s greatest saleswoman. When I think of her, one idea comes to mind: “You could do this, but why not do this?”
I resolved to do little if any adjustments in making her meatloaf. Ironically, my chief substitution involved the replacement of something I almost always have on hand, Saltine crackers.
“Saltine cracker crumbs replace the usual breadcrumbs in this family-friendly meatloaf with a sweet glaze,” Martha wrote.
Here’s what you’ll need:
• olive oil for brushing
• 30 Saltine crackers (in this case, I crumbled up the remains of a loaf of bread)
• 2 1/2 pounds ground beef, 85 percent lean (I used deer sausage given to me by my friend, Turner Blaufuss; remember, I take a “waste not, want not” attitude with my ingredients)
• 1 large yellow onion (10 ounces)
• 1 large carrot (5 ounces)
• 2 medium cloves garlic
• 1/2 cut finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup ketchup, divided
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided
• 2 teaspoons coarse salt
• 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
• 2 tablespoons brown sugar
1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, then fit the sheet on a wire rack. Brush a 10-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with olive oil and place on rack; set aside. Place saltines in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade; pulse until fine crumbs form. You should have about 1 cup crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl and add ground beef.
2. On the large holes of a box grater, grate carrot (should measure 1 cup grated) and onion (about 2/3 cup grated). Drain excess juice from onion. Add carrot and onion to meat mixture, then grate garlic on the fine holes of the grater (1 teaspoon). Add to bowl along with parsley, eggs, 1/2 cup ketchup, Worcestershire, 1 tablespoon Dijon, salt and pepper. Use hands to combine throughly. Transfer to prepared loaf pan.
2a. I don’t have a grater, so I used my food processor for the carrot and onion. It didn’t change much, but in the interest of full disclosure, I figured I should mention this. You’ll be glad to know I had a grand old time putting my hands to work on the ingredients. After a long day of work, there’s really nothing like whipping dinner into shape.
3. Combine remaining 1/2 cup ketchup, 1 tablespoon Dijon and brown sugar in a small bowl. Stir until smooth and no sugar lumps remain.
4. Spread mixture evenly over top of meatloaf. Place in oven, atop wire rack and bake until a meat thermometer inserted into the center reads 160 degrees, about 90 minutes. Tent with foil if top begins to brown too quickly. Remove from oven and let cool 1 hour before slicing. Serve.
Nearly three hours after I began my meatloaf madness, it was time to taste the end result. Would it be delectable? To heck with that, would it at least be edible?
I’m happy to report that yes, I didn’t completely screw up a meatloaf. If I had to do it over again, the one thing I’d change is replacing the deer sausage with regular ground beef. The sausage was delicious, mind you, it’s just that combining it with the seasoning resulted in a very salty-tasting meal.
There’s quite a few things to consider when you’re cooking for one, especially when you’re 31 and cooking for one. When I was a boy, I never thought about things like salt intake or a meal’s shelf life. That’s another reason why I wanted to make a meatloaf. I’m going to be having sandwiches for days. I’ll just make sure to have half-sandwiches and drink plenty of water.
Last month, I shared a few lessons learned from attempting to be a “pie guy.” Let’s review:
Improvising with ingredients is okay in moderation, but taking liberties should never get in the way of correct preparation
I can’t stress this one enough. Why reinvent the wheel?
Get out of your comfort zone
Once again, I had fun broadening my horizons as a cook.
You need to have a respect for what you’re doing
Indeed. It’s never too late to gain one.
Bon Appétit!
