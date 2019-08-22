Meadows wins another spelling bee

Kirsten Meadows isn’t new to the Earthen Stage. It was the fourth summer in a row the Breckenridge student took part in the Wilkin County Fair’s Spelling Bee and for the third time, she claimed the title as the best speller in the county.
The stage and crowd members can be intimidating for a sixth grader, but Meadows was seasoned from her prior trips. She’s come a long way from the nerves of her first title run in third grade.
“I was surprised that I made it (my first year). I was expecting a lot of kids to beat me, but I somehow made it and then I was kind of nervous because I didn’t know what to do,” Meadows said. “It’s just like, what are people going to think and everything? If I spell a word wrong is everybody going to be mad and disappointed?”
Her fourth grade competition was the lone time Meadows didn’t win the contest. Throughout the years she’s had a friendly rivalry with her fellow Breckenridge student, Eli Butts.
“Every year it’s always me and him last,” Meadows said.
Her mother, Bayli Rettig, helped her prepare by printing off words for Meadows to correct. This year’s lead-up didn’t have as much practice as summers past, but everything still panned out.
“When I first started I really was practicing during the summer and this year I only practiced like a couple of times,” Meadows said. “I had very low expectations to win to be honest.”
The $50 cash prize was put to good use after the win.
“This year I bought tickets to go to the fair for me and my sister,” Meadows said. “Yesterday I had an extra $10 and I went to the store. We went to Jubilee and I got them Zebra Cakes and popsicles and stuff.”
