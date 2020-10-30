Measure 2 would change process for amendments in ND

Editor's Note: This is the conclusion of a two-article series looking at measures on North Dakota's election ballot.
How does an initiated constitutional amendment get approved in North Dakota? The process would change if the state's Constitutional Measure No. 2 passes on Election Day.
Measure 2 is also known as the "Require Initiated Constitutional Amendments to be Approved by the Legislature or Passed Twice Amendment." What it entails, according to Ballotpedia, is having amendments approved by voters to subsequently be presented to the North Dakota Legislature for its possible approval.
"The legislature may approve a measure by a simple majority vote, in which case the measure would be deemed enacted. If the legislature rejects the measure, it would be placed on the ballot again at the next statewide general election and would become effective if approved by voters a second time," Ballotpedia stated.
According to a chart on Ballotpedia, a four-step process becomes a nearly 12-step process.
Currently, citizens may gather enough valid signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment. If the amendment qualifies, it appears on the ballot. From there, the amendment is either approved or rejected by voters. If approved, it becomes effective.
Should Measure 2 pass, according to the measure and the chart, once an amendment passes, it's presented to the legislature at its next session. The North Dakota Legislature is scheduled to begin its next session on Jan. 5, 2021.
Legislators would either approve or reject the amendment. If they approve, the amendment becomes effective. If they reject, the amendment is placed on the statewide election ballot for voters' approval and rejection.
Should the voters approve (or possibly, again approve) the amendment, it then becomes effective.
"Measure No. 2 is the Legislature telling the citizenry that the people can't be trusted so we are going to make it impossible for citizens to alter the constitution," former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Lloyd Omdahl wrote in a column syndicated to papers including Daily News.
State Rep. David Hogue, R-District 38, is one of Measure 2's sponsors. Hogue told the Bismarck Tribune he sees the measure as a means to move forward.
"It is, in my opinion, an improvement on what the founders established because it still gives the people the last word," he said.
Measure 2 was placed on the 2020 ballot as a result of North Dakota's 2019 legislative session, Daily News previously reported.
"(Its) appearance on the general election ballot is a built-in component," the paper stated. "In their statement of intent, sponsors required an initiated, voter-approved constitutional measure related to the approving of constitutional amendments be submitted to the subsequent legislative assembly."
According to Ballotpedia, opposition to Measure 2 received some bipartisan support in the legislature. At the time of voting, all 35 Democrats including 10 state senators and 15 state representatives voted against Measure 2.
"In the House, 15 Republicans joined all 15 Democrats in voting no. In the Senate, five Republicans joined all 10 Democrats in voting no," the website stated.
Measure 2 passed in the North Dakota House with a 63-15 vote. One Republican did not vote. The measure passed in the North Dakota Senate with a 31-15 vote. Once again, one Republican did not vote.
Supporters of the measure, the Grand Forks Herald reported, say having an extra step in the amendment process will aid in preventing out-of-state interests from forcing through a ballot measure.
"We have people coming in to change our constitution and then don't have to live under it," said Rep. Scott Louser, R-District 5.
