Measures in place to grant students’ wish of staying on campus

“We haven’t really sat still for very long,” Dr. John Richman recently said. Richman, president of North Dakota State College of Science, gave updates on several topics. In the second of a three-part series, Daily News looks at NDSCS’s economic impact, roles locally and statewide and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly a year ago, in March 2020, North Dakota State College of Science switched to virtual learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, faculty and staff of the college, which has locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, adjusted remarkably well according to Dr. John Richman, NDSCS’ president.
Continuing education amid the uncertainty and escalation of the pandemic was a challenge, Richman said. Over a short amount of time, an entire institution shifted how it communicates. While this was going on, members of the class of 2020 and their classmates, current learners, shared a common goal.
“‘I want to celebrate my graduation with my family,’” the graduates told Richman. “‘Don’t do a virtual ceremony.’ Thanks to our staff, we were able to give those graduates who wanted to celebrate in person an opportunity to do so.”
Millions of dollars in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has gone toward keeping NDSCS’ campuses safe beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Richman cited enhanced and more frequent cleaning protocols, upgrades to HVAC systems and the installation of amenities including touch free door openers and faucets.
Every single student he’s talked to, Richman said, has said they want to continue their learning on campus for as long as NDSCS can continue to offer it. They do not want to go back to across-the-board virtual learning.
“There hasn’t been a corner of the college that hasn’t been impacted, in assessing what we do and how we do it, as well as making modifications so we can continue to be here,” he said.
One possible reason for the efforts to provide a positive environment for students comes from a North Dakota University System study. Examining NDUS’ economic contribution for 2019, the study stated that each college campus in North Dakota is an important component of a local economy.
“In the fall semester of 2019, 2,076 full-time equivalent students were enrolled (at NDSCS),” the study stated. “Direct effects of student spending in the Wahpeton area were $22.3 million in (fiscal year) 2019. The total economic contribution of student spending was $56 million.”
According to the study, student spending was estimated to create an additional $549,000 in tax revenue and create enough business activity to support about 70 secondary, indirect and induced, jobs.
NDSCS has always had a statewide mission with a local impact, said Richman and Jane Vangsness Frisch, the college’s vice president of student affairs. They gave the example of recent student populations.
A total of 786 graduates among the classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 went to work in 40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties, Richman said. Approximately 70 percent of NDSCS’ enrollment comes from the state of North Dakota, from more than 40 of the state’s counties. The remaining 30 percent of learners includes at least 20 percent from Minnesota, followed by learners from South Dakota, Montana and outside the Northern Plains region.
“We have statewide representation in our enrollment, which then turns around to statewide representation as to where our graduates go to work,” Richman said.
Next: The ongoing North Dakota Legislative Assembly, enrollment and “SEE” days.
